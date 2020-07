Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom home on a private driveway with gorgeous mountain views in desirable Haw Creek! Updated photos coming soon to show new paint! Laminate flooring and carpet in the master bedroom, Central AC and propane heat. Bonus room in garage would be great for home office! Water and lawn maintenance included with the rent. A pet may be considered with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee.