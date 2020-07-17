4 Graystone Rd

Amenities
Furnished 3BD/2BT Home in North Asheville
Mid Century Ranch Style home located in quiet North Asheville neighborhood, convenient to UNC-A, North Asheville Tailgate Market, Beaver Lake, and minutes to downtown Asheville. Located in the Asheville City School district.
Large 2 car garage, with Garden Closet. Off-street parking can accommodate 6 cars. Conditioned Basement includes worktables and shelving.
Carpet and couches recently professionally cleaned with environmentally safe process. Kitchen complete with plates, cups, serving dishes, pots & pans, bakeware, and utensils.
Den includes 50" TV, Xbox, and games and puzzles. Artwork includes a selection of local Asheville artists.
Flat back yard, includes brick patio, outdoor furniture, and planters. View to vacant, wooded lot. A true sanctuary! Quiet, walkable neighborhood on a cul-de-sac street.
