Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4 Graystone Rd

4 Graystone Road · (828) 273-1688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4 Graystone Road, Asheville, NC 28804

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2800 · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2024 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Furnished 3BD/2BT Home in North Asheville - Property Id: 304727

Mid Century Ranch Style home located in quiet North Asheville neighborhood, convenient to UNC-A, North Asheville Tailgate Market, Beaver Lake, and minutes to downtown Asheville. Located in the Asheville City School district.

Large 2 car garage, with Garden Closet. Off-street parking can accommodate 6 cars. Conditioned Basement includes worktables and shelving.

Carpet and couches recently professionally cleaned with environmentally safe process. Kitchen complete with plates, cups, serving dishes, pots & pans, bakeware, and utensils.

Den includes 50" TV, Xbox, and games and puzzles. Artwork includes a selection of local Asheville artists.

Flat back yard, includes brick patio, outdoor furniture, and planters. View to vacant, wooded lot. A true sanctuary! Quiet, walkable neighborhood on a cul-de-sac street.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4-graystone-rd-asheville-nc/304727
Property Id 304727

(RLNE5940469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Graystone Rd have any available units?
4 Graystone Rd has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Graystone Rd have?
Some of 4 Graystone Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Graystone Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4 Graystone Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Graystone Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Graystone Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4 Graystone Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4 Graystone Rd offers parking.
Does 4 Graystone Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Graystone Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Graystone Rd have a pool?
No, 4 Graystone Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4 Graystone Rd have accessible units?
No, 4 Graystone Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Graystone Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Graystone Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Graystone Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Graystone Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
