304 Charlotte St 201

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking

Amazing Grove Park Location - Property Id: 248052



Be the first to live in this beautiful new residence on a spacious, professionally landscaped property located at 304 Charlotte St. Two, fully remodeled 2-bedroom/1 bath apartments available. Amazing Grove Park location - short stroll from neighborhood restaurants, bakery & coffee shops on historic Charlotte Street while only 1.3 miles to downtown Asheville and less than 1 mile to the Grove Park Inn restaurants, shops & golf course. Complete renovation of both apartments completed in March 2020 with an open floor plan and high-end finishes. Low-E casement windows, new stainless appliances, solid wood cabinetry, custom tile bath surround & floor and full-size washer & dryer. Mini-split HVAC offers energy efficiency. Upscale & spacious with abundant natural light & leafy views are out every window. Outside, beautiful furnished common area patios & porches offer cozy spots for relaxation. Assigned covered parking too!

No Pets Allowed



