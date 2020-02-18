All apartments in Asheville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

304 Charlotte St 201

304 Charlotte Street · (828) 279-2474
Location

304 Charlotte Street, Asheville, NC 28801
Grove Park- Sunset

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Amazing Grove Park Location - Property Id: 248052

Be the first to live in this beautiful new residence on a spacious, professionally landscaped property located at 304 Charlotte St. Two, fully remodeled 2-bedroom/1 bath apartments available. Amazing Grove Park location - short stroll from neighborhood restaurants, bakery & coffee shops on historic Charlotte Street while only 1.3 miles to downtown Asheville and less than 1 mile to the Grove Park Inn restaurants, shops & golf course. Complete renovation of both apartments completed in March 2020 with an open floor plan and high-end finishes. Low-E casement windows, new stainless appliances, solid wood cabinetry, custom tile bath surround & floor and full-size washer & dryer. Mini-split HVAC offers energy efficiency. Upscale & spacious with abundant natural light & leafy views are out every window. Outside, beautiful furnished common area patios & porches offer cozy spots for relaxation. Assigned covered parking too!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248052
Property Id 248052

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5841527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Charlotte St 201 have any available units?
304 Charlotte St 201 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 304 Charlotte St 201 have?
Some of 304 Charlotte St 201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Charlotte St 201 currently offering any rent specials?
304 Charlotte St 201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Charlotte St 201 pet-friendly?
No, 304 Charlotte St 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asheville.
Does 304 Charlotte St 201 offer parking?
Yes, 304 Charlotte St 201 does offer parking.
Does 304 Charlotte St 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 Charlotte St 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Charlotte St 201 have a pool?
No, 304 Charlotte St 201 does not have a pool.
Does 304 Charlotte St 201 have accessible units?
No, 304 Charlotte St 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Charlotte St 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 Charlotte St 201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Charlotte St 201 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 304 Charlotte St 201 has units with air conditioning.
