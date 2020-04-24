28-1 Erskine Ave

Amenities

1 Bedroom, 1 bath beautifuly updated bottom floor unit of duplex in North Asheville. - Great 1/1 unit on bottom floor of duplex in Asheville. Finishes include hardwood floors, tile floors granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. There is central air and heat with gas furnace, stove and water heater. Very close to Mission Hospital and downtown Asheville!



Large covered front porch and patio in back surrounded by tall shade trees. Included in rent is water, sewer, trash, gas and lawncare. Off street parking for 2 cars.



Washer/dryer available for use but not warrantied by landlord



Email: avlshowings@nestrealty.com for your showing today!



Sorry, no dogs but 1 cat is allowed.

No smoking



$1035.00/mo with first month's rent, last months rent and $500.00 security deposit due upon move in.



