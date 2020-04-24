All apartments in Asheville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

28-1 Erskine Ave

28 Erskine Ave · (828) 713-4226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28 Erskine Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 28-1 Erskine Ave · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
1 Bedroom, 1 bath beautifuly updated bottom floor unit of duplex in North Asheville. - Great 1/1 unit on bottom floor of duplex in Asheville. Finishes include hardwood floors, tile floors granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. There is central air and heat with gas furnace, stove and water heater. Very close to Mission Hospital and downtown Asheville!

Large covered front porch and patio in back surrounded by tall shade trees. Included in rent is water, sewer, trash, gas and lawncare. Off street parking for 2 cars.

Washer/dryer available for use but not warrantied by landlord

Email: avlshowings@nestrealty.com for your showing today!

Sorry, no dogs but 1 cat is allowed.
No smoking

$1035.00/mo with first month's rent, last months rent and $500.00 security deposit due upon move in.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5787385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

