Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

23-A Courtland Avenue

23 Courtland Ave · (828) 575-2888 ext. 1
Location

23 Courtland Ave, Asheville, NC 28801
Historic Montford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 23-A Courtland Avenue · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
One-Bedroom Apartment on Beautiful Lot in Montford - 23-A Courtland Avenue is a bright and spacious one-bedroom apartment less than a mile to the heart of downtown Asheville. Enjoy easy access to I-240 and sidewalks from the apartment all the way to downtown. Off-street parking ensures there is always a spot available for your vehicle. This stunning apartment features an open kitchen and living room. The kitchen is outfitted with stainless-steel appliances including a gas range, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The large bedroom is incredibly spacious and offers a large closet. Both the bedroom and living area are independently climate-controlled. The bathroom is augmented by baseboard heating to keep you cozy on cold winter mornings. The property has beautifully maintained mature landscaping. Tenant is responsible for electricity and internet/TV. Water, sewer, garbage, and landscaping are included in the rent. This apartment is pet-friendly up to two pets with a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. This home is being marketed and leased by Iron Creek Properties with ongoing management provided by the landlord.

(RLNE5845560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23-A Courtland Avenue have any available units?
23-A Courtland Avenue has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23-A Courtland Avenue have?
Some of 23-A Courtland Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23-A Courtland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23-A Courtland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23-A Courtland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 23-A Courtland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 23-A Courtland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 23-A Courtland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 23-A Courtland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23-A Courtland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23-A Courtland Avenue have a pool?
No, 23-A Courtland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 23-A Courtland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23-A Courtland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23-A Courtland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23-A Courtland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 23-A Courtland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23-A Courtland Avenue has units with air conditioning.
