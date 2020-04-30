Amenities

One-Bedroom Apartment on Beautiful Lot in Montford - 23-A Courtland Avenue is a bright and spacious one-bedroom apartment less than a mile to the heart of downtown Asheville. Enjoy easy access to I-240 and sidewalks from the apartment all the way to downtown. Off-street parking ensures there is always a spot available for your vehicle. This stunning apartment features an open kitchen and living room. The kitchen is outfitted with stainless-steel appliances including a gas range, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The large bedroom is incredibly spacious and offers a large closet. Both the bedroom and living area are independently climate-controlled. The bathroom is augmented by baseboard heating to keep you cozy on cold winter mornings. The property has beautifully maintained mature landscaping. Tenant is responsible for electricity and internet/TV. Water, sewer, garbage, and landscaping are included in the rent. This apartment is pet-friendly up to two pets with a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. This home is being marketed and leased by Iron Creek Properties with ongoing management provided by the landlord.



(RLNE5845560)