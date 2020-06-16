176 Chiles Avenue

Amenities
Adorable Kenilworth Studio - Adorable FURNISHED studio apartment in lower level of single family home. Located in quiet Kenilworth, this space includes a full bath with tiled bathtub/shower, large comfortable living space, and a kitchenette with a microwave. Available for 1-3 months. Separate entrance, private deck and off-street parking, $850/month includes Wifi, cable, and all utilities.
Sorry, no pets, no smoking. Owner is willing to add 2 top burner plate.
Text Dana at 828-713-4226.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5660476)