Last updated April 9 2020 at 4:15 PM

176 Chiles Avenue

176 Chiles Avenue · (828) 713-4226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

176 Chiles Avenue, Asheville, NC 28803
Kenilworth

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 176 Chiles Avenue - 176 Chiles Avenue · Avail. now

$850

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
microwave
bathtub
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Adorable Kenilworth Studio - Adorable FURNISHED studio apartment in lower level of single family home. Located in quiet Kenilworth, this space includes a full bath with tiled bathtub/shower, large comfortable living space, and a kitchenette with a microwave. Available for 1-3 months. Separate entrance, private deck and off-street parking, $850/month includes Wifi, cable, and all utilities.
Sorry, no pets, no smoking. Owner is willing to add 2 top burner plate.
Text Dana at 828-713-4226.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5660476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 176 Chiles Avenue have any available units?
176 Chiles Avenue has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 176 Chiles Avenue have?
Some of 176 Chiles Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 176 Chiles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
176 Chiles Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176 Chiles Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 176 Chiles Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asheville.
Does 176 Chiles Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 176 Chiles Avenue does offer parking.
Does 176 Chiles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 176 Chiles Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 176 Chiles Avenue have a pool?
No, 176 Chiles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 176 Chiles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 176 Chiles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 176 Chiles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 176 Chiles Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 176 Chiles Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 176 Chiles Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
