166 Flint Street

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry yoga

Charming Craftsman Home in Montford - Charming and full of character, this Historic Montford home offers ample space and a lovely wrap around porch. In addition to its convenient location close to Downtown Asheville, the house features hardwood floors, a huge updated attic area, and quaint landscaping with a custom stonework patio. A carved tree trunk with smiling face located in the front yard offers a fun and unique welcome to you and your guests.



The large living room includes a gas-burning fireplace, numerous well-placed windows to allow natural daylight, and two entrances to the front porch. A dining room leads from the living room into the spacious and bright kitchen. Kitchen appliances include the dishwasher, gas range, and refrigerator. Cabinets with open glass provide room to display favorite dishware, and there is also sufficient floor space for a small table or kitchen cart.



A side door in the kitchen leads to the backyard, a great spot for a patio table for enjoying meals outdoors. Also off the back of the kitchen is the laundry room, with washer/dryer included.



Three bedrooms with ceiling fans and hardwood floors are available on the main level of the home. The master bedroom includes an en suite bathroom. A second full bathroom is centrally located in the house. Both full bathrooms feature clawfoot tub/shower combinations. A half bathroom is accessed from the kitchen.



Upstairs, the finished attic space provides an open room that could be used as an office, rec room, play room, or private area for guests. Closets and built-in shelves provide ample storage space. A separate cottage to the side of the home offers great additional living space that could be used for an artists studio or yoga room!



Radiant heat, no A/C on main floor. Attic has heat and A/C (ductless mini-split heating and cooling). Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. No cosigners. No smoking. No pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4078905)