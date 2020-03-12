All apartments in Asheville
166 Flint Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

166 Flint Street

166 Flint Street · (828) 252-6664
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

166 Flint Street, Asheville, NC 28801
Historic Montford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 166 Flint Street · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2153 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
yoga
Charming Craftsman Home in Montford - Charming and full of character, this Historic Montford home offers ample space and a lovely wrap around porch. In addition to its convenient location close to Downtown Asheville, the house features hardwood floors, a huge updated attic area, and quaint landscaping with a custom stonework patio. A carved tree trunk with smiling face located in the front yard offers a fun and unique welcome to you and your guests.

The large living room includes a gas-burning fireplace, numerous well-placed windows to allow natural daylight, and two entrances to the front porch. A dining room leads from the living room into the spacious and bright kitchen. Kitchen appliances include the dishwasher, gas range, and refrigerator. Cabinets with open glass provide room to display favorite dishware, and there is also sufficient floor space for a small table or kitchen cart.

A side door in the kitchen leads to the backyard, a great spot for a patio table for enjoying meals outdoors. Also off the back of the kitchen is the laundry room, with washer/dryer included.

Three bedrooms with ceiling fans and hardwood floors are available on the main level of the home. The master bedroom includes an en suite bathroom. A second full bathroom is centrally located in the house. Both full bathrooms feature clawfoot tub/shower combinations. A half bathroom is accessed from the kitchen.

Upstairs, the finished attic space provides an open room that could be used as an office, rec room, play room, or private area for guests. Closets and built-in shelves provide ample storage space. A separate cottage to the side of the home offers great additional living space that could be used for an artists studio or yoga room!

Radiant heat, no A/C on main floor. Attic has heat and A/C (ductless mini-split heating and cooling). Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. No cosigners. No smoking. No pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4078905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 Flint Street have any available units?
166 Flint Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 166 Flint Street have?
Some of 166 Flint Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 Flint Street currently offering any rent specials?
166 Flint Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 Flint Street pet-friendly?
No, 166 Flint Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asheville.
Does 166 Flint Street offer parking?
No, 166 Flint Street does not offer parking.
Does 166 Flint Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 166 Flint Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 Flint Street have a pool?
No, 166 Flint Street does not have a pool.
Does 166 Flint Street have accessible units?
No, 166 Flint Street does not have accessible units.
Does 166 Flint Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 166 Flint Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 166 Flint Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 166 Flint Street has units with air conditioning.
