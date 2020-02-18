All apartments in Asheville
1606 Abbey Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:16 PM

1606 Abbey Street

1606 Abbey Circle · (704) 502-1040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1606 Abbey Circle, Asheville, NC 28805
Beverly Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,261

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Call community directly for more information 833-549-5689, mention MLS marketing as lead source to receive current special if any. Currently offering 1.5 months free rent!
TO WHAT MATTERS MOST Link Apartments® Montford is designed as an extremely modern apartment community. Offering efficient and sustainable junior one bedroom, one bedroom and two bedroom apartment homes. Link Apartments® Montford is a stunning new apartment community located in an exceptional location. Walkable to all of the Montford Park neighborhood restaurants, cafes and shops. We’re looking forward to connecting you to South End, South Park, Dilworth and NoDa neighborhoods, friends, socials, style, fitness and adventure. Just a 10-minute drive to Uptown and 5-minute drive to SouthPark. This is Link!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 Abbey Street have any available units?
1606 Abbey Street has a unit available for $1,261 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1606 Abbey Street have?
Some of 1606 Abbey Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 Abbey Street currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Abbey Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Abbey Street pet-friendly?
No, 1606 Abbey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asheville.
Does 1606 Abbey Street offer parking?
Yes, 1606 Abbey Street does offer parking.
Does 1606 Abbey Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1606 Abbey Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Abbey Street have a pool?
Yes, 1606 Abbey Street has a pool.
Does 1606 Abbey Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1606 Abbey Street has accessible units.
Does 1606 Abbey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1606 Abbey Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1606 Abbey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1606 Abbey Street does not have units with air conditioning.
