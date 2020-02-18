1606 Abbey Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Call community directly for more information 833-549-5689, mention MLS marketing as lead source to receive current special if any. Currently offering 1.5 months free rent!

TO WHAT MATTERS MOST Link Apartments® Montford is designed as an extremely modern apartment community. Offering efficient and sustainable junior one bedroom, one bedroom and two bedroom apartment homes. Link Apartments® Montford is a stunning new apartment community located in an exceptional location. Walkable to all of the Montford Park neighborhood restaurants, cafes and shops. We’re looking forward to connecting you to South End, South Park, Dilworth and NoDa neighborhoods, friends, socials, style, fitness and adventure. Just a 10-minute drive to Uptown and 5-minute drive to SouthPark. This is Link!