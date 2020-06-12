/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
229 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Apex, NC
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
31 Units Available
Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1285 sqft
Nestled between the Lake Pine Plaza and beautiful Apex Lake, this community offers recently renovated units with fireplaces, walk-in closets and a full range of appliances. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Lake Cameron
1000 Cameron Woods Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,183
1226 sqft
Lake Cameron invites you to live life on your own terms.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
33 Units Available
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1226 sqft
Recently removed community near Holly Springs. Updates include in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. Fantastic on-site amenities such as a playground, 24-hour gym, garages and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Villages at Westford
2605 Lowell Mill Road, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1429 sqft
Get up to Four Weeks Free! Take a Virtual Tour of our Floor Plans Take a Virtual Tour of our Amenities Introducing the Villages at Westford Apartments, the newest destination for luxury living in Apex, NC.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Colonial Village at Beaver Creek
1000 Creekside Hills Dr, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,268
1203 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Discover the gold standard of luxury living in the Colonial Village at Beaver Creek apartment homes located in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Avalon Peaks Apartments
2000 Kiftsgate Ln, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1592 sqft
Resort-style apartment homes with spacious floor plans. Newly renovated interiors with custom cabinetry and large soaking tubs. Community amenities include saltwater swimming pool, fitness center and car care station.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1906 Dunwick Court
1906 North Dunwick Court, Apex, NC
Exceptional cul-de-sac home in located in popular Walden Creek Subd! First floor offers formal living/dining, family room with gas-log fireplace and fully equipped kitchen. 4 bedroom + bonus.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
114 Gallent Hedge Trail
114 Gallent Hedge Trail, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1980 sqft
Great Miramonte Townhomes location! 1st floor guest bedroom with bath, hardwood foyer, open floor plan 2nd floor features family room with gas log fireplace & opens to deck overlooking pond.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
520 S Coalport Drive
520 South Coalport Drive, Apex, NC
Wonderful 2 story home in great Apex location Move In Ready. Bright and open floor plan with LVP hard flooring downstairs. 4 bedrooms (or 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room).
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
886 Queen City Crescent
886 Queen City Crescent, Apex, NC
Gorgeous TH with HARDWOOD ON ALL FLOORS! Walking distance to Beaver Creek shopping, minutes from I-540 & Hwy64. Enjoy this bright & sunny, open floor plan.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
348 Anterbury Drive
348 Anterbury Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1612 sqft
348 Anterbury Drive - Bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home with open floor plan near downtown Apex. Kitchen with SS appliances, beautiful hardwood floors on main level. Spacious Master.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1113 Sky Top Dr
1113 Sky Top Dr, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1980 sqft
Spacious Cul-De-Sac house in Apex - Property Id: 283285 Spacious Cul-De-Sac house available now.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1429 Herb Garden Way
1429 Herb Garden Way, Apex, NC
Brand New Luxury 3 Story 4 BD/3.5 Bath Townhome at Smith Farm, Apex! - Features a Guest room with full bath on 1st floor, open floorplan on 2nd level, kitchen w/SS appliances including french door refrigerator, and granite counter top.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
204 West St
204 West Street, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1010 sqft
204 West St Available 08/14/20 Available August 2020!!! Awesome Apex Home!! - Newly updated 3 bedroom 1 bath cottage with huge fenced in backyard. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious bedrooms with custom shelving.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
803 Myrtle Grove Ln
803 Myrtle Grove Lane, Apex, NC
803 Myrtle Grove Ln Available 07/10/20 Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town home Located in The Groves in Apex! - Available July 10th! - Available July 10th, 2020! This Gorgeous Town home has a nice open floor plan with lots of natural light.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1466 Salem Creek Unit 4
1466 Salem Creek Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2088 sqft
1466 Salem Creek Unit 4 Available 07/01/20 Easy Living Near Downtown Apex, NC - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath end-unit townhome features three unique levels.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
871 Tunisian Drive
871 Tunisian Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2245 sqft
871 Tunisian Drive Available 07/07/20 Beautiful 3 Story 3BD/3.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
581 Metro Station
581 Metro Station, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
2406 sqft
Almost new, END UNIT ~ 2 story townhome in DT Apex. 2400 sq ft. & 2 Car Garage! An open floor plan with a beautiful kitchen, cozy fire place & desk/office space. 3 Beds, 2 full baths and a loft! Laundry room with washer and dryer included.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
550 Village Loop Dr
550 Village Loop Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1745 sqft
Wonderful townhome located in Apex. 3 bedrooms with one on 1st floor and other two on third floor. Large rooms, hardwoods,granite counter tops in kitchen, large deck and a one car garage. Washer and dryer included.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Downtown Apex
1 Unit Available
1137 Platform Drive
1137 Platform Dr, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2402 sqft
End Unit Townhouse. 3 bedroom 3.5 bath with 2 car garage. Ground floor offers large rec room perfect for a playroom and full bathroom.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2042 Ackerman Hill Drive
2042 Ackerman Hill Drive, Apex, NC
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! 3 story end unit town home with 2 car garage. Open floor plan, huge deck. Walking distance to Beaver Creek shopping center,restaurants, move theater. Close toCary, Raleigh, RDU, HWY 540/64/55.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
708 Edgewater Ridge Court
708 Edgewater Ridge Court, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2572 sqft
Backs to Laura Duncan Park! Home opens to curved staircase, open living rm/kitchen/dining. GOURMET kitchen granite counter and island for seating. Large master with sitting area.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
628 Briarcliff Street
628 Briarcliff Street, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1634 sqft
Beautiful town home near downtown Apex conveniently located between all major roadways. This home has all the upgrades including granite counters and stainless appliances in the kitchen, and hardwood flooring throughout main floor.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2804 Crowders Ridge Lane
2804 Crowders Ridge Lane, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2518 sqft
Beautiful open concept first floor! Living room with stone surround fireplace and coffered ceiling, kitchen with large granite island and pantry.
