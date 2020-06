Amenities

garage pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool garage

The home is currently occupied, showing will be permitted afer 3 pm. minimum 2 hours notice is required. Restrictions-Due to COVID-19 Pandemic. Potential tenant should wear face mask, gloves on both hands, wear booties on both shoes while entering home. Listing agent does not provide face masks and gloves due to scarcity. The booties are available at door step, please drop the used booties and gloves on the used labelled box. Please do not touch or open anything inside the home.