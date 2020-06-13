All apartments in Apex
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

871 Tunisian Drive

871 Tunisian Drive · (919) 415-1589
Location

871 Tunisian Drive, Apex, NC 27523

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 871 Tunisian Drive · Avail. Jul 7

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2245 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
871 Tunisian Drive Available 07/07/20 Beautiful 3 Story 3BD/3.5BTH Town-home in 540 Townes subdivision in Apex!! - Available in July! Features open kitchen and dining with 42" maple cabinets, ss appliances, granite countertops in kitchen & owner's bath. Tile floor in full baths! Lots of windows with large glass door that leads to deck. Owners suite with oversized tile shower w/seat, garden tub, trey ceilings and huge WIC. Bedroom w/ full bath on the lower level, walk in laundry room on 3rd floor. Convenient location!!!
Accepts pets less than 25 lbs.
Inquire now and we will email steps to schedule a showing online!!

(RLNE3513563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 871 Tunisian Drive have any available units?
871 Tunisian Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 871 Tunisian Drive have?
Some of 871 Tunisian Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 871 Tunisian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
871 Tunisian Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 871 Tunisian Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 871 Tunisian Drive is pet friendly.
Does 871 Tunisian Drive offer parking?
No, 871 Tunisian Drive does not offer parking.
Does 871 Tunisian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 871 Tunisian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 871 Tunisian Drive have a pool?
No, 871 Tunisian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 871 Tunisian Drive have accessible units?
No, 871 Tunisian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 871 Tunisian Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 871 Tunisian Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 871 Tunisian Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 871 Tunisian Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
