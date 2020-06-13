Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

871 Tunisian Drive Available 07/07/20 Beautiful 3 Story 3BD/3.5BTH Town-home in 540 Townes subdivision in Apex!! - Available in July! Features open kitchen and dining with 42" maple cabinets, ss appliances, granite countertops in kitchen & owner's bath. Tile floor in full baths! Lots of windows with large glass door that leads to deck. Owners suite with oversized tile shower w/seat, garden tub, trey ceilings and huge WIC. Bedroom w/ full bath on the lower level, walk in laundry room on 3rd floor. Convenient location!!!

Accepts pets less than 25 lbs.

Inquire now and we will email steps to schedule a showing online!!



(RLNE3513563)