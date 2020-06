Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful town home near downtown Apex conveniently located between all major roadways. This home has all the upgrades including granite counters and stainless appliances in the kitchen, and hardwood flooring throughout main floor. Garden tub and dual vanity in the Master bath, walk in closets, and utility room with washer/dryer provided. Community pool included.