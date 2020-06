Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

Wonderful townhome located in Apex. 3 bedrooms with one on 1st floor and other two on third floor. Large rooms, hardwoods,granite counter tops in kitchen, large deck and a one car garage. Washer and dryer included. This is an energy efficient property. Easy access to I-540. Pool and clubhouse not included in rent but can be purchased by tenant.Pets negotiable with non-refundable pet fee.