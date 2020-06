Amenities

garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome Home!! Brand new townhouse with 2 car garage,open floor plan with a spacious FR that flows into the kitchen and dining area,Large kitchen includes SS appliances, and a luxurious island. The 2nd floor with tall ceilings offers a large owner's suite and spacious closets,Huge owner's bath wadult height vanity and w/2sinks. Spacious secondary BR's w/large closet space. W&D Incl.Close to Shops,RTP, RDU & freeways.A MUST SEE!!