204 West St Available 08/14/20 Available August 2020!!! Awesome Apex Home!! - Newly updated 3 bedroom 1 bath cottage with huge fenced in backyard. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious bedrooms with custom shelving. Kitchen offers tons of counter space and a view of the beautiful backyard. Parking on the side of the house. Quick walk to Downtown Apex! Enjoy restaurants, retail, and awesome parks.



Dogs allowed with approval and fees.

Lawn care not included.

650+ Credit Score

Income 3X rent.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Email Hillary@acorn-oak.com to schedule a tour!!! No tours on Saturday's.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4936161)