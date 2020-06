Amenities

Available Now! Great home in downtown Apex. Completely remodeled inside. New hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen has new stainless appliances and granite counters. Home has large family room plus an additional room that would be great for an office. Two spacious bedrooms and remodeled bathroom. Large back deck overlooks great yard. One car garage for parking or workshop. Walking distance to downtown Apex shops and restaurants. Only dogs under 20 lbs. will be considered. No cats! Welcome Home!