Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:08 AM

1470 Salem Creek Dr

1470 Salem Creek Drive · (919) 450-8611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1470 Salem Creek Drive, Apex, NC 27502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 10

$1,895

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2108 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This gorgeous 3BR/2 Full Bath/2 (Half) Bath townhome has a large bonus and oversized garage! It also features an open floor plan with a fully equipped kitchen that opens to the spacious Dining Area. There is a deck that extends off of the Dining Area and overlooks a wooded area, providing for a peaceful setting. As an added bonus, a brand new washing machine and dryer is included AND the owner pays for trash and sewer!
Salem Creek Community in Apex. Located in one of the country's hottest towns, Downtown Apex is sure to please. Small town feeling but with all of the conveniences of a larger City.
This community is within minutes of nearby shopping, dining and entertainment. It is also almost equidistant to I-540, Highway 1 and Highway 64, providing quick access to the employment corridors of North Carolina's booming Research Triangle. Children living within Salem Creek are eligible to attend Beaucom Elementary School, Apex Middle School and Apex High School, part of the Wake County Public School System.
Don't miss your opportunity Like New three story townhome in the highly sought after. Contact Abena, Inc. for more information show contact 908-380-6721. Application Fee: $55 per person (each person 18 or over must complete an application) No Smoking, Pet Neg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1470 Salem Creek Dr have any available units?
1470 Salem Creek Dr has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Apex, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apex Rent Report.
What amenities does 1470 Salem Creek Dr have?
Some of 1470 Salem Creek Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1470 Salem Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1470 Salem Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1470 Salem Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1470 Salem Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1470 Salem Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1470 Salem Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 1470 Salem Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1470 Salem Creek Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1470 Salem Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 1470 Salem Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1470 Salem Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 1470 Salem Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1470 Salem Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1470 Salem Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.
