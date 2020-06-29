1470 Salem Creek Dr

Amenities

This gorgeous 3BR/2 Full Bath/2 (Half) Bath townhome has a large bonus and oversized garage! It also features an open floor plan with a fully equipped kitchen that opens to the spacious Dining Area. There is a deck that extends off of the Dining Area and overlooks a wooded area, providing for a peaceful setting. As an added bonus, a brand new washing machine and dryer is included AND the owner pays for trash and sewer!

Salem Creek Community in Apex. Located in one of the country's hottest towns, Downtown Apex is sure to please. Small town feeling but with all of the conveniences of a larger City.

This community is within minutes of nearby shopping, dining and entertainment. It is also almost equidistant to I-540, Highway 1 and Highway 64, providing quick access to the employment corridors of North Carolina's booming Research Triangle. Children living within Salem Creek are eligible to attend Beaucom Elementary School, Apex Middle School and Apex High School, part of the Wake County Public School System.

Don't miss your opportunity Like New three story townhome in the highly sought after. Contact Abena, Inc. for more information show contact 908-380-6721. Application Fee: $55 per person (each person 18 or over must complete an application) No Smoking, Pet Neg.