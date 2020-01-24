All apartments in Apex
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:05 AM

1466 Salem Creek Unit 4

1466 Salem Creek Drive · (919) 454-0542
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1466 Salem Creek Drive, Apex, NC 27502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1466 Salem Creek Unit 4 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2088 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
1466 Salem Creek Unit 4 Available 07/01/20 Easy Living – Near Downtown Apex, NC - This 3 bed, 2 full bath, 2 half-bath, end-unit town home features three unique levels. As you enter the home through the over-sized one car garage, you step into a nice sized flex space with half-bath, great for movie or game room. Ascend the stairs to the main living area which opens to the living, kitchen, and dining areas with full bath. Need some fresh air?! Just step out onto the balcony by walking through the sliding doors, just behind the dining area. Get plenty of rest and relaxation on the third floor, which features two bedrooms along with owner’s suite. Owner’s suite features double closets! In-unit laundry available. Home available July 1st. *Go to www.rentsgpm.com to schedule showing, Jun 27th.

(RLNE4112821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1466 Salem Creek Unit 4 have any available units?
1466 Salem Creek Unit 4 has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1466 Salem Creek Unit 4 have?
Some of 1466 Salem Creek Unit 4's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1466 Salem Creek Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1466 Salem Creek Unit 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1466 Salem Creek Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1466 Salem Creek Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 1466 Salem Creek Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1466 Salem Creek Unit 4 does offer parking.
Does 1466 Salem Creek Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1466 Salem Creek Unit 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1466 Salem Creek Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 1466 Salem Creek Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1466 Salem Creek Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 1466 Salem Creek Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1466 Salem Creek Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1466 Salem Creek Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1466 Salem Creek Unit 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1466 Salem Creek Unit 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
