Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:52 AM

115 Darley Dale Loop

115 Darley Dale Loop · (919) 380-7325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

115 Darley Dale Loop, Apex, NC 27502

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2525 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
End Unit 4 BR, 3.5 Bath, 1 car garage townhouse close to to shops & Restaurants. First Floor has 2 rooms, a Large Flex Room w/ Full Bath & Adjacent Office, ideal for Bonus Room or Bedroom #4 or Inlaw Suite. 3 Story Design Features both Patio on 1st Floor & Deck on 2nd Floor. 2nd Floor Kitchen/Living Room Area is Open & has gorgeous hardwood floors. Light & Bright Interior. Easy access to Hwy 55, 64, I-40 & 540 and RTP and RDU! Available from July 1st. Fridge included. Owner pays HOA dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Darley Dale Loop have any available units?
115 Darley Dale Loop has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 Darley Dale Loop have?
Some of 115 Darley Dale Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Darley Dale Loop currently offering any rent specials?
115 Darley Dale Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Darley Dale Loop pet-friendly?
No, 115 Darley Dale Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apex.
Does 115 Darley Dale Loop offer parking?
Yes, 115 Darley Dale Loop does offer parking.
Does 115 Darley Dale Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Darley Dale Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Darley Dale Loop have a pool?
No, 115 Darley Dale Loop does not have a pool.
Does 115 Darley Dale Loop have accessible units?
No, 115 Darley Dale Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Darley Dale Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Darley Dale Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Darley Dale Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Darley Dale Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
