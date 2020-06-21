115 Darley Dale Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

End Unit 4 BR, 3.5 Bath, 1 car garage townhouse close to to shops & Restaurants. First Floor has 2 rooms, a Large Flex Room w/ Full Bath & Adjacent Office, ideal for Bonus Room or Bedroom #4 or Inlaw Suite. 3 Story Design Features both Patio on 1st Floor & Deck on 2nd Floor. 2nd Floor Kitchen/Living Room Area is Open & has gorgeous hardwood floors. Light & Bright Interior. Easy access to Hwy 55, 64, I-40 & 540 and RTP and RDU! Available from July 1st. Fridge included. Owner pays HOA dues.