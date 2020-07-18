All apartments in Apex
1007 Scotts Ridge Trl
1007 Scotts Ridge Trl

1007 Scotts Ridge Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1007 Scotts Ridge Trail, Apex, NC 27502

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
This stellar home is nestled in desirable Scotts Mill and is ready for immediate occupancy. Once inside, it's welcoming, open layout instantly conveys a feeling of 'home' that is not easily replicated. The heart of the home is it's lovely kitchen featuring sleek stainless appliances (including a gas oven) and ample cabinetry. An adjacent breakfast area leads to a family room with a cozy gas log fireplace and direct access to a screened-in porch overlooking the private backyard. A beautiful formal dining room boasts a coffered ceiling and has a lovely view of the covered rocking chair front porch. A second floor master includes a walk-in closet and a luxury en-suite bathroom complete with dual sinks, a garden tub, and a separate tiled shower. Bedrooms #2 and #3 are both well-proportioned and have easy access to a full hall bathroom. Conveniently located 2nd floor laundry (with washer/dryer included) saves on trips up and down the stairs. This home also possesses a very rare feature - double bonus rooms! One on the second floor and another on the third. These spaces could be utilized in a myriad of fashions. Imagine a private home office, play room, a dedicated media room, craft room, a space for home schooling/studying - the possibilities are endless!

PROPERTY FEATURES

Availability: Available for immediate occupancy
Condition: Freshly-cleaned interior and neat as a pin throughout
Amazing Community Amenities: Rent includes community pool/tennis/playground/basketball/volleyball and more
Dual Bonus Roooms: Very rare design with 2 separate bonus rooms
Lease Term: Minimum 24 month lease term
Location: Stellar location minutes from schools, I-540, historic Downtown Apex and more
Outdoor Living: Enjoy the outdoors from either of the two covered front porches or the screened-in rear porch
All Appliances Included: Washer/dryer/refrigerator are all included in the rent
Pets: Sorry, no pets allowed
Hardwood Floors Galore: No carpet downstairs, 1st floor is all hardwood flooring!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Scotts Ridge Trl have any available units?
1007 Scotts Ridge Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apex, NC.
How much is rent in Apex, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apex Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 Scotts Ridge Trl have?
Some of 1007 Scotts Ridge Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Scotts Ridge Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Scotts Ridge Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Scotts Ridge Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1007 Scotts Ridge Trl is pet friendly.
Does 1007 Scotts Ridge Trl offer parking?
No, 1007 Scotts Ridge Trl does not offer parking.
Does 1007 Scotts Ridge Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1007 Scotts Ridge Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Scotts Ridge Trl have a pool?
Yes, 1007 Scotts Ridge Trl has a pool.
Does 1007 Scotts Ridge Trl have accessible units?
No, 1007 Scotts Ridge Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Scotts Ridge Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 Scotts Ridge Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
