1007 Scotts Ridge Trl

Amenities
This stellar home is nestled in desirable Scotts Mill and is ready for immediate occupancy. Once inside, it's welcoming, open layout instantly conveys a feeling of 'home' that is not easily replicated. The heart of the home is it's lovely kitchen featuring sleek stainless appliances (including a gas oven) and ample cabinetry. An adjacent breakfast area leads to a family room with a cozy gas log fireplace and direct access to a screened-in porch overlooking the private backyard. A beautiful formal dining room boasts a coffered ceiling and has a lovely view of the covered rocking chair front porch. A second floor master includes a walk-in closet and a luxury en-suite bathroom complete with dual sinks, a garden tub, and a separate tiled shower. Bedrooms #2 and #3 are both well-proportioned and have easy access to a full hall bathroom. Conveniently located 2nd floor laundry (with washer/dryer included) saves on trips up and down the stairs. This home also possesses a very rare feature - double bonus rooms! One on the second floor and another on the third. These spaces could be utilized in a myriad of fashions. Imagine a private home office, play room, a dedicated media room, craft room, a space for home schooling/studying - the possibilities are endless!
PROPERTY FEATURES
Availability: Available for immediate occupancy
Condition: Freshly-cleaned interior and neat as a pin throughout
Amazing Community Amenities: Rent includes community pool/tennis/playground/basketball/volleyball and more
Dual Bonus Roooms: Very rare design with 2 separate bonus rooms
Lease Term: Minimum 24 month lease term
Location: Stellar location minutes from schools, I-540, historic Downtown Apex and more
Outdoor Living: Enjoy the outdoors from either of the two covered front porches or the screened-in rear porch
All Appliances Included: Washer/dryer/refrigerator are all included in the rent
Pets: Sorry, no pets allowed
Hardwood Floors Galore: No carpet downstairs, 1st floor is all hardwood flooring!