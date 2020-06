Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

1006 Kingsway Dr Available 08/08/20 Beautiful Neighborhood in Apex! - One of the nicest neighborhoods in Apex! This home is a ranch with all-wood floors, 9-foot ceilings, split BRs, HUGE kitchen which is open with family room, FP in LR, large deck and a screened-in porch, 2-car garage plus wooded back lot means no yard work. Come and see!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3312399)