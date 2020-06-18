All apartments in Wentzville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

101 Shadow Pointe Drive

101 Shadow Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

101 Shadow Pointe Drive, Wentzville, MO 63385

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This newer 3bed/2bath ranch home has every upgrade you could imagine! They include vaulted ceilings, rounded corners, granite countertops, newer stainless steel appliances, MAIN FLOOR laundry, maple cabinets with "soft close", ceramic tile (in kitchen, laundry, baths), center island, custom neutral colored paint job throughout, framed windows, taller baseboards, adult sized cabinets in bathrooms with marble countertops, walk-in closets, upgraded carriage doors, garage door openers, brick mailboxes, 6 panel doors, and upgraded water/light fixtures throughout the house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Shadow Pointe Drive have any available units?
101 Shadow Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wentzville, MO.
What amenities does 101 Shadow Pointe Drive have?
Some of 101 Shadow Pointe Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Shadow Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
101 Shadow Pointe Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Shadow Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 101 Shadow Pointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wentzville.
Does 101 Shadow Pointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 101 Shadow Pointe Drive does offer parking.
Does 101 Shadow Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Shadow Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Shadow Pointe Drive have a pool?
No, 101 Shadow Pointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 101 Shadow Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 101 Shadow Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Shadow Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Shadow Pointe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Shadow Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Shadow Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
