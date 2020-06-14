Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

26 Apartments for rent in Wentzville, MO with garage

Wentzville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail...

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2036 Mitchum Drive
2036 Mitchum Drive, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1480 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Stone Meadows 63385 - Property Id: 298646 This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
110 Katie Lynn Court
110 Katie Lynn Court, Wentzville, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1232 sqft
This newer, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has every upgrade you could imagine! They include vaulted ceilings, rounded corners, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets with "soft close", ceramic tile (in kitchen, baths), center

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
101 Shadow Pointe Drive
101 Shadow Pointe Drive, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1431 sqft
This newer 3bed/2bath ranch home has every upgrade you could imagine! They include vaulted ceilings, rounded corners, granite countertops, newer stainless steel appliances, MAIN FLOOR laundry, maple cabinets with "soft close", ceramic tile (in

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
526 Crystal Stream
526 Crystal Stream Drive, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1556 sqft
RANCH HOME with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, 3 car garage (one side tandem) for lease in Wentzville / Crystal Creek Subdivision off of Wentzville Parkway. Popular floor plan with vaulted greatroom that is open to kitchen/breakfast area.

1 of 10

Last updated May 19 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
117 Huntleigh Drive
117 Huntleigh Dr, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1140 sqft
Come see this fantastic home for rent with 3 bedrooms on the main level and an extra bedroom in the partially finished basement. This home has vaulted ceiling in the living room and kitchen areas making it feel very open.
Results within 5 miles of Wentzville
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Lake Saint Louis
41 Units Available
Synergy at Meadows
10 Meadows Circle Dr, Lake St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1310 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lake Saint Louis
3 Units Available
Creekside Landing
102 Ripple Creek Drive, Lake St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1518 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1667 sqft
All the comforts of home without the long-term commitment! Under construction and coming soon. Creekside Landing is a brand-new luxury townhome community located on Technology Drive just west of South Henke Road in Lake St. Louis, MO.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
523 Ironwood Dr.
523 Ironwood Drive, O'Fallon, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2820 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful home with more than enough space!!!!! MUST SEE!!! - This beautiful 2 story home has great curb appeal and so much space! The home has 4 bedrooms and 4.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
191 Stonewall Creek Drive
191 Stonewall Creek Drive, Dardenne Prairie, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1041 sqft
Spacious 2 bed/2 bath second floor Georgetown Park condo with 1 car over-sized garage and large storage space. The open floor plan features living/dining combo and a large kitchen with breakfast bar.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
307 Stonewall Creek Drive
307 Stonewall Creek Drive, Dardenne Prairie, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1041 sqft
Spacious 2 bed/2 bath second floor Georgetown Park condo with 1 car over-sized garage and large storage space. The open floor plan features living/dining combo and a large kitchen with breakfast bar.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Lake Saint Louis
1 Unit Available
701 Fernwood Terr
701 Fernwood Terrace, Lake St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1426 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED INSIDE AND OUT!!! This 3Bed/2Bath Ranch has had a complete makeover! All new siding, windows, fascia, soffit, landscaping outside.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
302 Touchdown Drive
302 Touchdown Drive, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1374 sqft
This 2 year NEW 3bed/2bath ranch has every upgrade you could imagine! They include vaulted ceilings, rounded corners, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances (including fridge), maple cabinets with "soft close", ceramic tile (in kitchen,

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Lake Saint Louis
1 Unit Available
1229 Briarchase Drive
1229 Briarchase Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1328 sqft
One level living at its best is found in this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch. Easy access to shopping and major highways.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Lake Saint Louis
1 Unit Available
410 Briarcommons Drive
410 Briarcommons Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2282 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome has all the extras you are looking for. The amazing kitchen has 42" cabinets, 9' ceilings and closet pantry. His and her walk in closets in the large master bedroom.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
345 Touchdown Drive
345 Touchdown Drive, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1450 sqft
This BRAND NEW 3Bed/2Bath home has every upgrade you could imagine! They include vaulted ceilings, rounded corners, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (including fridge), maple cabinets with "soft close", ceramic tile (in kitchen,
Results within 10 miles of Wentzville
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
36 Units Available
The Trace Apartments
1100 Vogt Drive, Weldon Spring, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1478 sqft
The Trace Apartments In a world that seems to be constantly on, it’s nice to hit the off switch when you come home at the end of a hectic day.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
The Enclave At Winghaven
1000 Applerock Dr, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$970
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1487 sqft
One-to-three-bedroom apartments with air-con, patio and fireplace. The community is packed with features such as tennis and volleyball courts, fitness center, pool, media room and more. I-64 connects to St. Louis.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Bramblett Hills Apartments
1000 Bramblett Crossing, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,130
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1330 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
6 Units Available
Altair At The Preserve
100 Winghaven Pointe Dr, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,174
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments in the heart of the city. On-site fitness center, auto-detailing area, mail kiosk, and resort-style pool. Homes feature chef-inspired kitchens, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
269 Firehouse
269 Firehouse Lane, Lincoln County, MO
Studio
$1,800
3126 sqft
If you take a look you'll be amazed. This one has been fully remodeled; Newer paint inside and out, newer gutters and down spouts.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
227 Winter Wheat Drive
227 Winter Wheat Drive, Wright City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1706 sqft
This BRAND NEW 3bed/2bath ranch has every upgrade you could imagine! They include vaulted ceilings, rounded corners, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances (including fridge), maple cabinets with "soft close", LVT flooring, custom neutral

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
7449 Cinnamon Teal
7449 Cinnamon Teal Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1284 sqft
You MUST see this beautiful home today! Conveniently located near Hwy 40 and the Page extension, this home is tucked into a subdivision that backs to a gently rolling common ground with a stocked lake! The inside of this home is perfect for

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
505 Saint Christopher Drive
505 Saint Christopher Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
This beautiful 3bed/1.5bath ranch has recently been remodeled! Great location in the heart of O'Fallon! Newer flooring and paint throughout, along with newer appliances, 1 car garage and fenced backyard! This home won't last long!

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2224 Alexandria Court
2224 Alexandria Court, O'Fallon, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1606 sqft
Beautiful 1.5 story home in O'Fallon. Tons of amenities, club pool, tennis and clubhouse.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Wentzville, MO

Wentzville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

