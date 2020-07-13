45 Apartments for rent in Wentzville, MO with parking

Apartment List
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1426 Plaza Pl
1426 Plaza Place, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
Available 08/01/20 Charming 3BR/1BA house for rent - Property Id: 314885 Cozy ranch style single family house in Wentzville. Updated 3BR/1BA, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet spaces.

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
117 Katie Lynn Court
117 Katie Lynn Court, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1802 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
825 Cadbury Drive
825 Cadbury Drive, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1404 sqft
Three bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located just minures away from Highway 70, shopping & schools. The main floor offers a dining room, great room with a bay window, kitchen/breakfast room, half bath & laundry room.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
459 Prairie Creek Drive
459 Prairie Creek Drive, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1560 sqft
This newer ranch has every upgrade you could imagine! (3 BED/2 BATH).

Last updated May 19 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
117 Huntleigh Drive
117 Huntleigh Dr, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1140 sqft
Come see this fantastic home for rent with 3 bedrooms on the main level and an extra bedroom in the partially finished basement. This home has vaulted ceiling in the living room and kitchen areas making it feel very open.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
303 Shadow Trace Drive
303 Shadow Trace Drive, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1448 sqft
This newer home has every upgrade you could imagine! They include vaulted ceilings, rounded corners, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, MAIN FLOOR laundry, maple cabinets with "soft close", ceramic tile (in kitchen, laundry, baths),

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
311 Shadow Trace Drive
311 Shadow Trace Drive, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1448 sqft
This newer 3 Bed/2Bath home has every upgrade you could imagine! They include vaulted ceilings, rounded corners, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, MAIN FLOOR laundry, maple cabinets with "soft close", ceramic tile (in kitchen,
Results within 1 mile of Wentzville

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Lake Saint Louis
1118 Oakley Lane
1118 Oakley Lane, Lake St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1728 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom home is located in Stonecrest Subdivision of Lake St. Louis. Enter the home to be welcomed by clean lines and warm colors throughout. Kitchen features a breakfast bar, updated appliances, and a planning desk.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Lake Saint Louis
1198 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard
1198 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard, Lake St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,500
1200 sqft
This open space building has a lot of potential! It fronts on Lake Saint Louis Blvd. and would be perfect for a coffee shop, retail store or office space.
Results within 5 miles of Wentzville
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
33 Units Available
Lake Saint Louis
Synergy at Meadows
10 Meadows Circle Dr, Lake St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1310 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Westchester Village
941 Clubhouse Ln, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A convenient location makes Westchester Village the place to call home. With on-site staff and amenities including a pool, parking, laundry facilities and recreation center, these lake-side units are modern, recently-renovated and move-in ready!

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Saint Louis
1972 Briarfield Drive
1972 Briarfield Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1322 sqft
Move-in Ready! - Great opportunity to live in a spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch in the desirable Briarchase Subdivision on a cul-de-sac . Over 2300 sq feet of living space. Features a neutral gray paint throughout.

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
248 Greenshire Lane
248 Greenshire Lane, Dardenne Prairie, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2570 sqft
Professionally managed 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with over 2,500 sqft of living space ideally located in beautiful Villages of Bainbridge O'Fallon neighborhood! Lots of modern features throughout home & lawn care/maintenance INCLUDED.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
409 Triathlon Drive
409 Triathlon Drive, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1430 sqft
This brand-new 3BD/2.5BA 2-story is currently under construction.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
499 Parkgate Drive
499 Parkgate Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1880 sqft
You will love this spacious townhome backing to trees.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1616 Foggy Meadow
1616 Foggy Meadow Drive, O'Fallon, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3126 sqft
This gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is coming soon! Large entertaining areas on the main floor, spacious bedrooms and bonus space on the second floor, and a finished walk-out basement with full bath and bonus rooms.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
307 Stonewall Creek Drive
307 Stonewall Creek Drive, Dardenne Prairie, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1041 sqft
Spacious 2 bed/2 bath second floor Georgetown Park condo with 1 car over-sized garage and large storage space. The open floor plan features living/dining combo and a large kitchen with breakfast bar.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
18 Jakes Court
18 Jakes Court, O'Fallon, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
920 sqft
O'Fallon Area - 18 Jakes Court O'Fallon, MO 63366. Call for more details at 636 926 2227. Located in Marie Estates Condominiums this is a lovely two bedrooms, one and one-half bath end unit townhouse with an assigned parking space.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
207 Stonewall Creek Drive
207 Stonewall Creek Drive, Dardenne Prairie, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1620 sqft
Spacious 1.5 story 3 bed/3 bath condo with garage parking in the beautiful Georgetown Park Subdivision. The open floor plan features living/dining combo and kitchen with all appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range, microwave).

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
523 Ironwood Dr.
523 Ironwood Drive, O'Fallon, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2820 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful home with more than enough space!!!!! MUST SEE!!! - This beautiful 2 story home has great curb appeal and so much space! The home has 4 bedrooms and 4.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
551 Parkgate Drive
551 Parkgate Drive, O'Fallon, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1192 sqft
Picture perfect 2 Bed/2 Bath renovated ranch home offers a great alternative to condo living. Fresh paint, beautiful flooring and open floor plan is just the beginning.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Lake Saint Louis
267 Countryshire
267 Countryshire Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL Townhome in desirable Countryshire Subdivision. Open Floor concept offering stunning hardwood floors with easy access to the private back patio and one car attached garage.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Lake Saint Louis
805 Birch Run Court
805 Birch Run Court, Lake St. Louis, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2993 sqft
Rare Opportunity for a 4 bedroom ATRIUM Ranch in Lake St. Louis! Approx. 3000 sq. ft total living space located on a cul-de-sac near highly rated Green Tree Elementary.
Results within 10 miles of Wentzville
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
31 Units Available
The Trace Apartments
1100 Vogt Drive, Weldon Spring, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Trace Apartments In a world that seems to be constantly on, it’s nice to hit the off switch when you come home at the end of a hectic day.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Wentzville, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wentzville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

