/
/
union
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:33 PM
9 Apartments for rent in Union, MO📍
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
45 St Andrews Drive
45 Saint Andrews Drive, Union, MO
Studio
$1,000
1200 sqft
Several items for an office environment, Concealed white board in the Conference room for meetings. File cabinets are easy to move for easy storage and space saving. Two nice offices, bathroom and some storage.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
209 East Main
209 East Main Street, Union, MO
Studio
$600
950 sqft
Perfect uptown location in like new interior condition for your office or as you wish. Lease only
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
301 Highway 50
301 Highway 50, Union, MO
Studio
$983
1400 sqft
Excellent visibility and signage for your business. Professionally maintained office building with other stable tenants. Open interior can be customized for your office or business needs. Low overhead.
Results within 5 miles of Union
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1240 North Main
1240 North Main Street, St. Clair, MO
Studio
$400
Excellent visibility from this spacious office space just waiting for your business! 150' of road frontage, paved parking lot! Lower level not included.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2 Enterprise
2 Enterprise Dr, St. Clair, MO
Studio
$5,300
21200 sqft
21,000 SF Insulated & Heated Warehouse on 1.43 Acres * 2 Docks, 1 Drive-In * 18-20 FT Ceiling Height * 3 Phase Electric * Easy access to Hwy 47 * Approx. 2 miles from I-44 * Also available for sale $500,000
Results within 10 miles of Union
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1315 West 7th Street
1315 W 7th St, Washington, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5615633)
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
510 Penn Street
510 Penn Street, Washington, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1717 sqft
Tons of space for your family in the recently remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath home! Home features refinished hardwood floors, newer kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, newer counter tops and flooring.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
426 West Front Street
426 West Front Street, Washington, MO
Studio
$3,250
3900 sqft
Incredible opportunity for your business! 1950-3900 sqft available in sought after Downtown Washington.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3317 Highway 100
3317 Missouri Highway 100, Franklin County, MO
Studio
$1,300
1390 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE-retail/office space easy access to, and within eyesight of HWY 44 and one of the highest traffic intersection in the area.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Union, the median rent is $514 for a studio, $583 for a 1-bedroom, $757 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,002 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Union, check out our monthly Union Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Union area include Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, St. Louis College of Pharmacy, and Saint Louis Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Union from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.