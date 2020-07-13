/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:49 PM
20 Apartments for rent in Wentzville, MO with pool
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
117 Katie Lynn Court
117 Katie Lynn Court, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1802 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 10
Last updated May 19 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
117 Huntleigh Drive
117 Huntleigh Dr, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1140 sqft
Come see this fantastic home for rent with 3 bedrooms on the main level and an extra bedroom in the partially finished basement. This home has vaulted ceiling in the living room and kitchen areas making it feel very open.
Results within 5 miles of Wentzville
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
33 Units Available
Lake Saint Louis
Synergy at Meadows
10 Meadows Circle Dr, Lake St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1310 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
Westchester Village
941 Clubhouse Ln, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A convenient location makes Westchester Village the place to call home. With on-site staff and amenities including a pool, parking, laundry facilities and recreation center, these lake-side units are modern, recently-renovated and move-in ready!
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Saint Louis
275 Countryshire Drive
275 Countryshire Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
275 Countryshire Drive - Beautiful condo in desirable subdivision! This very open floor plan offers gorgeous wood floors throughout the main level.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
248 Greenshire Lane
248 Greenshire Lane, Dardenne Prairie, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2570 sqft
Professionally managed 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with over 2,500 sqft of living space ideally located in beautiful Villages of Bainbridge O'Fallon neighborhood! Lots of modern features throughout home & lawn care/maintenance INCLUDED.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
499 Parkgate Drive
499 Parkgate Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1880 sqft
You will love this spacious townhome backing to trees.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
18 Jakes Court
18 Jakes Court, O'Fallon, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
920 sqft
O'Fallon Area - 18 Jakes Court O'Fallon, MO 63366. Call for more details at 636 926 2227. Located in Marie Estates Condominiums this is a lovely two bedrooms, one and one-half bath end unit townhouse with an assigned parking space.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
551 Parkgate Drive
551 Parkgate Drive, O'Fallon, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1192 sqft
Picture perfect 2 Bed/2 Bath renovated ranch home offers a great alternative to condo living. Fresh paint, beautiful flooring and open floor plan is just the beginning.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Saint Louis
267 Countryshire
267 Countryshire Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL Townhome in desirable Countryshire Subdivision. Open Floor concept offering stunning hardwood floors with easy access to the private back patio and one car attached garage.
Results within 10 miles of Wentzville
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
The Enclave At Winghaven
1000 Applerock Dr, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$935
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1487 sqft
One-to-three-bedroom apartments with air-con, patio and fireplace. The community is packed with features such as tennis and volleyball courts, fitness center, pool, media room and more. I-64 connects to St. Louis.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
31 Units Available
The Trace Apartments
1100 Vogt Drive, Weldon Spring, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Trace Apartments In a world that seems to be constantly on, it’s nice to hit the off switch when you come home at the end of a hectic day.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Madison Prairie Point
1 Prairie Pt, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$972
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,353
1258 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with over-sized closets, private outdoor spaces and gourmet kitchens. Community features a private pool, fitness center, recreation courts and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
10 Units Available
Altair At The Preserve
100 Winghaven Pointe Dr, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,149
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1295 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of the city. On-site fitness center, auto-detailing area, mail kiosk, and resort-style pool. Homes feature chef-inspired kitchens, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
28 Units Available
Bramblett Hills Apartments
1000 Bramblett Crossing, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,070
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1330 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
2 Amber Ridge Court
2 Amber Ridge Court, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1396 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
1 Ashford Place Court
1 Ashford Place Court, O'Fallon, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1982 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
212 Allen Drive
212 Allen Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1244 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
2224 Alexandria Court
2224 Alexandria Court, O'Fallon, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1606 sqft
Beautiful 1.5 story home in O'Fallon. Tons of amenities, club pool, tennis and clubhouse.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
654 Homerun
654 Homerun Drive, O'Fallon, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1088 sqft
This home won't last long! This home boasts vaulted ceilings throughout. The open floor plan starts with a large living room, next to a perfectly-sized dining area.
Similar Pages
Wentzville 2 BedroomsWentzville 3 BedroomsWentzville Apartments with BalconyWentzville Apartments with Garage
Wentzville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWentzville Apartments with ParkingWentzville Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MO
Ballwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSt. Ann, MO