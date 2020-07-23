Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:44 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Wentzville, MO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wentzville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
502 South Linn Ave Unit B
502 South Linn Avenue, Wentzville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Completely Renovated apartment in a quite neighborhood of Historic Wentzville. Enormous 2 bedroom 1 bath units with brand new, top of the line finishes, including granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Wentzville
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
32 Units Available
Lake Saint Louis
Synergy at Meadows
10 Meadows Circle Dr, Lake St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Saint Louis
275 Countryshire Drive
275 Countryshire Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
275 Countryshire Drive - Beautiful condo in desirable subdivision! This very open floor plan offers gorgeous wood floors throughout the main level.

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
208 Sword Lily Drive
208 Sword Lily Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1708 sqft
HURRY! Won't Last! Easy I-70, 364 access! Excellent LEASE opportunity! CONDO in prestigious Magnolia Subdivision with several amenities including a club house and a pool. This is a 3 bed 2.5 bath home with a 2 car garage.

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake Saint Louis
805 Birch Run Court
805 Birch Run Court, Lake St. Louis, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2993 sqft
No New Applications taken after July 12th. Rare Opportunity for a 4 bedroom ATRIUM Ranch in Lake St. Louis! Approx. 3000 sq. ft total living space located on a cul-de-sac near highly rated Green Tree Elementary.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake Saint Louis
267 Countryshire
267 Countryshire Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL Townhome in desirable Countryshire Subdivision. Open Floor concept offering stunning hardwood floors with easy access to the private back patio and one car attached garage.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
499 Parkgate Drive
499 Parkgate Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1880 sqft
You will love this spacious townhome backing to trees.
Results within 10 miles of Wentzville
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
31 Units Available
The Trace Apartments
1100 Vogt Drive, Weldon Spring, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Trace Apartments In a world that seems to be constantly on, it’s nice to hit the off switch when you come home at the end of a hectic day.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
25 Units Available
Bramblett Hills Apartments
1000 Bramblett Crossing, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,070
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1330 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
1 Westwood Villages Drive Unit 1
1 Westwood Vlg, Wright City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
650 sqft
Completely Renovated apartment located right behind Wright City High. The entire community is being renovated and brought to a new high quality place to call home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Wentzville, MO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wentzville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

