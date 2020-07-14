7030 Nottingham Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63119 Shrewsbury
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
1 Bedroom/1Bath A-1
$625
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedroom/2 Bath A-1
$805
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft
2 Bedroom/2 Bath A-2
$1,220
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Geneva Apartments.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
internet access
Located in the Wilmore Park area with easy access to Highway 40, 44 and 55 and only two blocks from Metro Link station. Convenient location for Webster University, Meramec Community College, downtown St. Louis and Webster Groves.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Single Applicant: $35, Married Couple: $45
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20
Parking Details: Surface Lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Geneva Apartments have any available units?
Geneva Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $625 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $805. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does Geneva Apartments have?
Some of Geneva Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Geneva Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Geneva Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Geneva Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Geneva Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Geneva Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Geneva Apartments offers parking.
Does Geneva Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Geneva Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Geneva Apartments have a pool?
No, Geneva Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Geneva Apartments have accessible units?
No, Geneva Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Geneva Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Geneva Apartments has units with dishwashers.