142 Apartments for rent in Jennings, MO with garage
Jennings is an independent city within St. Louis County, often grouped, and confused with St. Louis City itself, which has a significantly different public profile. The present day Jennings was named after James Jennings, who was a Virginian farmer.
The city of Jennings has got it made -- a typical suburb, just far away enough from the craziness of the nearby metropolis, yet close enough to the trends and action of urban living. Jennings lies between downtown St. Louis and Lambert Airport, an appealing spot to be if you like straddling the fence and getting the best of both lifestyles. The community of neighborly residents is not only at the epicenter of work and play, but it also is surrounded by a vibrant economy with major employers, such as The Boeing Company and multinational corporation, Emerson Electric Company, under its belt. See more
Jennings apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.