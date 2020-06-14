Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

142 Apartments for rent in Jennings, MO with garage

Jennings apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Jennings
1 Unit Available
2538 Main St
2538 Main Street, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$820
800 sqft
The property has passed inspections and is ready to rent. The main floor has a living room with a coat closet, dining room, kitchen, linen closet, bathroom and 2 bedrooms. The walk-out basement is unfinished but very clean and the floor is painted.

1 of 12

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Jennings
1 Unit Available
7057 Minnie Avenue
7057 Minnie Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Jennings
1 Unit Available
8943 Cozens Ave RVA-021
8943 Cozens Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$775
816 sqft
8943 Cozens ~ One Month Free Rent! - Available Now! You'll enjoy our cozy 2BD/1BA, with hardwood flooring, off-street parking, fenced back yard, eat-in kitchen, garage and full basement.

1 of 11

Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
9038 Ellison Street
9038 Ellison Drive, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$835
840 sqft
VOUCHER FRIENDLY This home features new appliances to include an electric range/oven, refrigerator, and a dishwasher! Sewer cost will be included in your rent.
Results within 1 mile of Jennings

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
1041 Wylin Ct
1041 Wylin Court, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1210 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1210 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba SFH in Ferguson. All beds and full bath on one level.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Moline Acres
1 Unit Available
9741 Lanier Dr
9741 Lanier Drive, Moline Acres, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1000 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba Single Family Home in Moline Acres. All beds and bath are on one level.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Walnut Park West
1 Unit Available
6206 Emma Ave
6206 Emma Avenue, St. Louis, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
The main floor has 2 bedrooms, full bath, eat-in kitchen and living room. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and a half bath. Basement is unfinished with a garage. NEWLY RENOVATED 4 BEDROOM WITH BASEMENT AND GARAGE ATTACHED

1 of 10

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
6158 Emerald Avenue
6158 Emerald Avenue, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$780
768 sqft
Updated 2 + Bedroom Home with Garage and Basement! - Welcome to this nicely updated 2 bedroom home! The home features mostly new flooring (no carpet!), beautiful counter tops in the kitchen, and upgraded bath.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Baden
1 Unit Available
8827 North Broadway
8827 North Broadway, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$2,000
1452 sqft
Currently used as a car lot and auto garage (next door). Building includes offices, 2 baths with storage. Attached and detached garages. Fenced lot. Perfect for similar business or construction office and vehicle parking.
Results within 5 miles of Jennings
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central West End Historic District
138 Units Available
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1172 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central West End Historic District
6 Units Available
Park 44
4444 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$820
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's apartments feature design cabinetry and wine racks. Heat and air conditioning included in rent. Residents have an on-site laundry facility and cookout area. Minutes from Highway 40 and Forest Park.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
Central West End Historic District
11 Units Available
Citizen Park
4643 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,610
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1303 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Citizen Park in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
Central West End Historic District
20 Units Available
Metropolitan Flats
4535 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,625
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1183 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metropolitan Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
DeBaliviere Place
41 Units Available
Tribeca Apartments
5510 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,299
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
849 sqft
Experience a vibrant, one-of-a-kind lifestyle at Tribeca.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Central West End Historic District
15 Units Available
Hawthorne Apartments
4475 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$780
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$951
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
756 sqft
The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood committed to preserving a century-old history and maintaining a sense of privacy and sophistication.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central West End Historic District
12 Units Available
Piazza on West Pine
3939 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,334
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1399 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central West End Historic District
4 Units Available
Piazza on West Pine II
3941 West Pine Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,334
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Piazza on West Pine II in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:05am
Grand Center
8 Units Available
Continental Life Building
3615 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
798 sqft
Newly renovated in 2002 and located right next to St. Louis University, The Continental Life Buldings luminous presence contains the most prestigious penthouses in St. Louis.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:14am
$
Central West End Historic District
10 Units Available
Lofts at Euclid
625 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,415
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1246 sqft
When the demands of your job are high, it is nice to be able to unwind in a manner suited to your tastes, and in your neighborhood. No matter what your mood, beliefs, or background, you will find a home in St.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
32 Robert Avenue
32 Robert Avenue, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1186 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Bellefontaine
1 Unit Available
828 Marias Drive
828 Marias Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
2 Bedrooms
$925
884 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Bel-Ridge
1 Unit Available
8519 Katherine Avenue
8519 Katharine Avenue, St. Louis County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
901 sqft
8519 Katherine Ave is in the Normandy area! Property is available to view NOW! This home has 901 sq.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Hathaway Manor
1 Unit Available
11146 Ebert Drive
11146 Ebert Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1052 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications This home is a great ranch style 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. It is equipped with an adorable breakfast nook along with built in shelving. The home features beautiful original hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Hathaway Manor
1 Unit Available
11156 Pritchard Drive
11156 Pritchard Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1052 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Fabulous 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, Ranch with one car garage. Large kitchen with new appliances and built in microwave. Hardwood and carpet throughout the home.
City Guide for Jennings, MO

Jennings is an independent city within St. Louis County, often grouped, and confused with St. Louis City itself, which has a significantly different public profile. The present day Jennings was named after James Jennings, who was a Virginian farmer.

The city of Jennings has got it made -- a typical suburb, just far away enough from the craziness of the nearby metropolis, yet close enough to the trends and action of urban living. Jennings lies between downtown St. Louis and Lambert Airport, an appealing spot to be if you like straddling the fence and getting the best of both lifestyles. The community of neighborly residents is not only at the epicenter of work and play, but it also is surrounded by a vibrant economy with major employers, such as The Boeing Company and multinational corporation, Emerson Electric Company, under its belt. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Jennings, MO

Jennings apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

