142 Apartments for rent in Jennings, MO with garage

Jennings is an independent city within St. Louis County, often grouped, and confused with St. Louis City itself, which has a significantly different public profile. The present day Jennings was named after James Jennings, who was a Virginian farmer.

The city of Jennings has got it made -- a typical suburb, just far away enough from the craziness of the nearby metropolis, yet close enough to the trends and action of urban living. Jennings lies between downtown St. Louis and Lambert Airport, an appealing spot to be if you like straddling the fence and getting the best of both lifestyles. The community of neighborly residents is not only at the epicenter of work and play, but it also is surrounded by a vibrant economy with major employers, such as The Boeing Company and multinational corporation, Emerson Electric Company, under its belt.