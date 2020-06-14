Apartment List
/
MO
/
kirkwood
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:25 AM

115 Apartments for rent in Kirkwood, MO with garage

Kirkwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 88

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
9 Units Available
Station
141 E Madison Ave, Kirkwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,247
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters just steps from the Kirkwood Train Station. Community features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, and parking. Units offer patio or balcony, extra storage, garbage disposal, and laundry.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
200 South Kirkwood
200 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1143 sqft
COSMOPOLITAN LIVING in DOWNTOWN KIRKWOOD. STUNNING 1+ bedroom, 1 ½ bath Station Plaza loft with SOARING 20 foot ceilings.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
1207 Folger Avenue
1207 Folger Avenue, Kirkwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1464 sqft
This three bedroom home features shining wood floors throughout! Very large and open floor plan with tons of updates! Nice kitchen that opens up to the dining room. Awesome deck extends out to the large backyard.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
738 Woodlawn Avenue
738 Woodlawn Avenue, Kirkwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1268 sqft
Location, Location, Location. This charming updated Kirkwood home has too much to offer. Beautiful hardwood floors, newer Pella windows, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Living room features a wood burning fireplace, Kitchen is updated with newer appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
400 Bodley
400 E Bodley Ave, Kirkwood, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2930 sqft
Charming Kirkwood home available in June, This Lovely covered front porch leads to a gracious entry, Large living room with fireplace and hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Kirkwood

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
9601 Twincrest Dr.
9601 Twincrest Drive, Crestwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1016 sqft
Nice House for Rent in Crestwood - This three bedroom, one bath home features central air conditioning, carpeting throughout. The kitchen was updated three years ago and has a stove and refrigerator.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
967 Sanders
967 Sanders Drive, Crestwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
910 sqft
This super cute home with tons of updates in the Lindbergh School District is now available for lease!!! The kitchen includes a gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator.
Results within 5 miles of Kirkwood
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:16am
$
Clayton
22 Units Available
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,300
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Rock Hill
19 Units Available
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
Studio
$878
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$871
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
1241 sqft
Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Richmond Heights
16 Units Available
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$1,106
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,261
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Park Commons
600 Park Commons Ct, Valley Park, MO
1 Bedroom
$915
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1043 sqft
Conveniently located complex in the suburbs of St. Louis, close to the I-44, Simpson Park and the Museum of Transportation. Amenities include a cyber cafe, swimming pool and cabana.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Reflection Cove
13992 Reflection Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,070
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Reflection Cove luxury apartments were recently renovated and come with all the modern conveniences, such as hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and dishwashers. Community has putting greens, media room, pool, sauna, dog parks, and business center.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
University City
10 Units Available
The District Apartment Homes
633 N McKnight Rd, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$855
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1040 sqft
A comfortable community designed for people with active lifestyles, these units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The units feature full-size appliances, dishwashers and extra storage. The community offers an on-site business center.
Verified

1 of 136

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
University City
6 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
8650 Kingsbridge Ln, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$779
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,181
1015 sqft
A serene community just minutes from local entertainment. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, modern kitchens and open, spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, pool and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Clayton
16 Units Available
Ceylon
25 North Central Avenue, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,425
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ceylon in Clayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Richmond Heights
26 Units Available
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
1513 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Creve Coeur
23 Units Available
Kings Landing
618 N New Ballas Rd, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with full-size washers, 9-foot ceilings, and linen closets. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a coffee bar, and a courtyard. Minutes away from local dining and shopping area.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
University City
21 Units Available
Vanguard Crossing
8342 Delcrest Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, off of I-170 and close to shops and restaurants. Units feature laundry, granite counters and stainless steel. Community includes pool, parking, gym and car wash.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
30 Units Available
Villages of Twin Oaks
1300 Big Bend Road, Twin Oaks, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,216
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
$
Clayton
20 Units Available
The Barton
8500 Maryland Ave, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,640
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to I-170 and Ladue Crossing, right on the Greenway Trail. Personal wine storage, heated saltwater swimming pool, BBQ and grilling facilities, and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Webster Groves
Contact for Availability
Colonial Village
7972 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$960
Located in the heart of Webster Groves on 4 beautifully manicured acres, this secluded community offers quiet, spacious and elegant living.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Webster Groves
Contact for Availability
White Bluff Apartments
7864 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
710 sqft
Secluded community of apartment homes in a park-like setting complete with front courtyard, manicured lawns, sitting areas and beautiful flowerbeds on 4 acres in the heart of Webster Groves.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
University City
Contact for Availability
Bel-Aire Apts
8326 Delcrest Dr, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
962 sqft
Located on 10 wooded acres in the heart of the St. Louis metropolitan area. Centrally located, only 5 minutes from Lambert Airport and Clayton, just minutes from Washington University and Forest Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
27 Units Available
Alinea at Town & Country
12831 Daylight Drive, Des Peres, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,302
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alinea at Town & Country in Des Peres. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Kirkwood, MO

Kirkwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Kirkwood 1 BedroomsKirkwood 2 BedroomsKirkwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKirkwood 3 BedroomsKirkwood Apartments with Balcony
Kirkwood Apartments with GarageKirkwood Apartments with GymKirkwood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKirkwood Apartments with ParkingKirkwood Apartments with Pool
Kirkwood Apartments with Washer-DryerKirkwood Dog Friendly ApartmentsKirkwood Pet Friendly PlacesKirkwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MOSpanish Lake, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, IL
Concord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOValley Park, MOWood River, ILBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MOMaplewood, MOWeldon Spring, MORock Hill, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy