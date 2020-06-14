Apartment List
59 Apartments for rent in Ballwin, MO with garage

Ballwin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Reflection Cove
13992 Reflection Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,070
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Reflection Cove luxury apartments were recently renovated and come with all the modern conveniences, such as hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and dishwashers. Community has putting greens, media room, pool, sauna, dog parks, and business center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Trails
500 Seven Trails Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$859
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$928
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom units available. Four community swimming pools, basketball court, picnic area and more. Includes on-site maintenance and management. Apartments have extra storage, washer/dryer, dishwasher and refrigerator.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
274 Windy Acres Estates Drive
274 Windy Acres Estates Drive, Ballwin, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3136 sqft
THIS 2-STORY, 4 BEDRM AND 3.5 BATH HOME IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING, PARKS, AND RECREATION CENTER. THE OPEN ENTRY FOYER LEADS YOU TO THE FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS. THE SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM IS COMPLETE WITH A FIREPLACE.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Oak Tree Farm
1 Unit Available
14476 Clayton
14476 Clayton Road, Ballwin, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2168 sqft
Recently updated four bedroom, two and a half bath ranch home with two car garage available for lease. Centrally located and conveniently located to 141 and Town and Country Crossing shopping center.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
215 Village Creek Court
215 Village Creek Court, Ballwin, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1892 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Ballwin with excellent school district. Beautiful Master Bathroom has a custom shower and separate vanity area, and a huge walk in closet from Closet Factory.
Results within 1 mile of Ballwin

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Village Green
1 Unit Available
14471 Bantry Lane
14471 Bantry Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1267 sqft
Luxury Condominium located in West St. Louis County, Manors at Village Green offers instant access to expressways, entertainment, convenient shopping, fine or casual dining and much more within walking distance.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1027 Dauphine
1027 Dauphine Lane, Manchester, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1152 sqft
More photos coming soon!! Dynamite house, clean and bright with stainless appliances in the white kitchen that walks out to new deck and overlooks gorgeous fully fenced yard! Recreation room in lower level with built in bookshelves, second full

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7 Troll Court
7 Troll Court, Manchester, MO
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2492 sqft
This 2 story, 5 bedrooms 4 full bath is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac. The double door entry has beautiful art glass doors and tile flooring, which open to the formal living & dinning room.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2364 The Courts Drive
2364 The Courts Drive, Chesterfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,875
2300 sqft
Former Display home. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a brick and stone front with a 3 car garage. The home features a large, open split bedroom floor plan.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
408 Arbor Spring Drive
408 Arbor Springs Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1822 sqft
THIS 1.5 STORY HOME OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS AND IS SITUATED ON A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC. IT IS LOCATED CLOSE TO HWY 141 AND SHOPPING. THE ENTRY FOYER LEAD YOU INTO THE SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILING CEILING AND A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE.
Results within 5 miles of Ballwin
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
155 Units Available
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1363 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Park Commons
600 Park Commons Ct, Valley Park, MO
1 Bedroom
$915
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1043 sqft
Conveniently located complex in the suburbs of St. Louis, close to the I-44, Simpson Park and the Museum of Transportation. Amenities include a cyber cafe, swimming pool and cabana.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Schoettler Village Apartments
15480 Elk Ridge Ln, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$882
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,222
1646 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers, spacious walk-in closets and lush outdoor space. Tucked away but conveniently located near major highways, shopping and schools. Access to community amenities such as a gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
30 Units Available
Villages of Twin Oaks
1300 Big Bend Road, Twin Oaks, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,216
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
27 Units Available
Alinea at Town & Country
12831 Daylight Drive, Des Peres, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,302
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alinea at Town & Country in Des Peres. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 77

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
702 Champeix Lane
702 Champeix Lane, Creve Coeur, MO
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3866 sqft
Welcome to this stunning custom home, built in 2017 in an established Creve Coeur neighborhood. This 1.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
15314 Braefield Drive
15314 Braefield Drive, Chesterfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1524 sqft
Wonderful villa in great location! Must see! Freshly painted, stainless steel appliances, deck recently stained! Open, airy, and bright with neutral decor.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
The Lake on White Road
1 Unit Available
14243 Finger Lake Drive
14243 Finger Lake Drive, Chesterfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3071 sqft
Don’t miss this opportunity! 4 bedroom 2.5 bath “move & live in” ready.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive
14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1464 sqft
You don't want to miss this luxurious 2-bedroom (plus den), 3-bathroom villa in Chesterfield, conveniently located near Faust Park. This open-floor plan home features hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings throughout the main level.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2466 Maple Crossing Drive
2466 Maple Crossing Drive, Wildwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1338 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Lafayette High School area. MUST SEE! Hardwood floors throughout except lower level which has carpeting and kitchen which has ceramic tile. Granite counter tops. Spacious master suite with separate tub and shower.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
12947 Mason Manor
12947 Mason Manor Road, Creve Coeur, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2472 sqft
Beautiful all brick two-story in Parkway school district ready for new tenants. This 4 bed 2.5 bath sits on a beautiful lot in a private neighborhood located down the street from Bellerive country club.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
12305 Conway Road
12305 Conway Road, Creve Coeur, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1883 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath full masonry ranch on almost an acre lot and next door to Conway Park. This home has much to offer: beautiful hardwood floors, see-through gas fireplace between living room & den, formal dining room, and sunroom.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
501 Prospector Ridge Drive
501 Prospector Ridge Drive, Wildwood, MO
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
4651 sqft
Executive style home available starting July 15th for 2-3 year lease. 4600 sq ft of living space, 5+ bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, gas cook top.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Grover
1 Unit Available
16622 Willow Glen Drive
16622 Willow Glen Drive, Wildwood, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2254 sqft
2254 sq.ft. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Brick home in the woods of Rockwoods Reservation and yet still close to shopping, theater, restaurants and so much more that Wildwood has to offer. Spacious traditional 2 story with separate living room. dining room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ballwin, MO

Ballwin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

