Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

3124 Olive

3124 Olive Street · (314) 802-0797
Location

3124 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO 63103
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Welcome to the Parrish Lofts where you will experience loft living at its finest, complete with concrete floors, exposed brick walls, high ceilings, and exposed duct work. Here you will find huge windows allowing in the natural light and offering stunning views of the city life. This spacious loft includes an open floor plan with an updated and trendy kitchen full of high end finishes like granite counter tops, custom kitchen cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Private washer and dryer in unit. The rent includes wireless internet, water, sewer and trash. Secure gated parking is available for an addition $50 per month. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3124 Olive have any available units?
3124 Olive has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3124 Olive have?
Some of 3124 Olive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3124 Olive currently offering any rent specials?
3124 Olive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3124 Olive pet-friendly?
No, 3124 Olive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 3124 Olive offer parking?
Yes, 3124 Olive offers parking.
Does 3124 Olive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3124 Olive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3124 Olive have a pool?
No, 3124 Olive does not have a pool.
Does 3124 Olive have accessible units?
No, 3124 Olive does not have accessible units.
Does 3124 Olive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3124 Olive has units with dishwashers.
