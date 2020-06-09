All apartments in Spanish Lake
Find more places like 11530 Criterion Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spanish Lake, MO
/
11530 Criterion Ave.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM

11530 Criterion Ave.

11530 Criterion Avenue · (314) 623-5220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spanish Lake
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

11530 Criterion Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO 63138
Spanish Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11530 Criterion Ave. · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1305 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 bedroom home ready for you! - Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with one car garage and fully fenced back yard! Newer flooring throughout most the home, gas stove top, electric hookup for a dryer, and tons of storage space in the unfinished basement.

The home is located conveniently near 270 and Bellefontaine Road in the Spanish Lake area.

This is a non-smoking home.

Each adult 18 and over must fill out application. $45 each.

For Approval:

- Credit Check Ran
- No utility bills showing past due or in collections on credit report
- Bankruptcies must be discharged OR proof that the bankruptcy has been through court and is now in the repayment portion
and are making payments.
- Rental History Verification will be completed
- Gross monthly household income must be 3 times the rent
- No evictions in the last 2 years
Any evictions older than 2 years must have been paid half off with a written payment plan for the other half
- Criminal History check will be ran
- No felonies in the last 5 years
- No crimes against children, regardless of the age of the crime
- No sex offenders
- Security deposit starts at one months rent and can increase depending on credit and rental history.

Once Approved and For Move In:

- Security deposit and one months rent due before move in must be paid via certified funds - Cashier's Check or Money Order
- Proof that utilities have been switched into tenants name is required
- Proof of renters insurance policy for the duration of the lease is required to move in
- Renters insurance can be purchased separately through an insurance agency or through your tenant portal once approved via Roost Renters Insurance

Pet Policy:

Disclaimer: Not all properties managed by Ultimate Realty allow pets on the premises. Please ask your leasing agent about pet options at a specific property. Breed restrictions may be in place based on the municipality of the residence. It is important to speak with your leasing agent regarding this.

- Pets under 25 pounds: $250 non-refundable one time fee per pet. No additional pet rent or deposit is required, regardless of the length of tenancy
- Pets over 25 pounds: $500 non-refundable one time fee per pet. No additional pet rent or deposit is required, regardless of the length of tenancy

Disclaimer: The move in date listed is an approximation. While we do our best to accommodate move in dates requested or listed, the property may not be ready for occupancy on the date listed or the date requested. The move in ready date is subject to change at any time.

(RLNE5851779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11530 Criterion Ave. have any available units?
11530 Criterion Ave. has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11530 Criterion Ave. have?
Some of 11530 Criterion Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11530 Criterion Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
11530 Criterion Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11530 Criterion Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11530 Criterion Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 11530 Criterion Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 11530 Criterion Ave. does offer parking.
Does 11530 Criterion Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11530 Criterion Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11530 Criterion Ave. have a pool?
No, 11530 Criterion Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 11530 Criterion Ave. have accessible units?
No, 11530 Criterion Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 11530 Criterion Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11530 Criterion Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11530 Criterion Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11530 Criterion Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 11530 Criterion Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln
Spanish Lake, MO 63138

Similar Pages

Spanish Lake 1 BedroomsSpanish Lake 2 Bedrooms
Spanish Lake 3 BedroomsSpanish Lake Apartments with Balcony
Spanish Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOValley Park, MO
Wood River, ILBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MOMaplewood, MOWeldon Spring, MORock Hill, MOFenton, MOCottleville, MOCrestwood, MOGlen Carbon, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity