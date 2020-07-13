/
pet friendly apartments
163 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Spanish Lake, MO
16 Units Available
Spanish Lake
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
1 Bedroom
$515
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
1430 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
820 Laredo Avenue
820 Laredo Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1040 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with fenced back yard. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. If you have not spoken to anyone at CONREX you are not speaking to the owner or manager of this property.
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
12083 Garden Lane
12083 Garden Lane, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1374 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Large Split Level with Bonus Room and Fenced in Back Yard - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house on a quiet street. This is a large split level property with all bedrooms and one bath upstairs. Bonus finished family room and full bath in the basement.
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
11530 Criterion Ave.
11530 Criterion Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1305 sqft
4 bedroom home ready for you! - Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with one car garage and fully fenced back yard! Newer flooring throughout most the home, gas stove top, electric hookup for a dryer, and tons of storage space in the
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
1010 Lakeview Dr.
1010 Lakeview Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$975
1078 sqft
4 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood East School District!!! - This adorable home features 4 bedrooms, 2 upstairs and 2 on the main floor, and 1 full bath on the main floor. The home has a spacious kitchen which has a new gas range and a new refrigerator.
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
1064 Prigge Rd
1064 Prigge Road, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1200 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1200 sqft home in St Louis! Featuring refinished hardwood and luxury vinyl plank floor. Living room size is perfect for entertainment. Interior is freshly painted all throughout.
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
1131 Rhea Avenue
1131 Rhea Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,190
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1210373 A spacious, fully renovated rental home in St.
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
11619 Herefordshire Drive
11619 Herefordshire Drive, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1252 sqft
Krch Realty LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
1239 Maple Avenue
1239 Maple Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
2 Bedrooms
$744
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
1224 Northdale Ave
1224 Northdale Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
2 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
FANTASTIC SINGLE FAMILY HOME!! TONS OF SPACE! You will fall in love with this 2 bedroom house! It features: large back yard!!! Very spacious kitchen and 1 bathroom. stove, fridge, one wall AC, washer, & dryer. Vinyl plank & CVT floors.
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
11805 Bridgevale Avenue
11805 Bridgevale Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1868437 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
11378 Red River Dr
11378 Red River Drive, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1470 sqft
COMING SOON! A beautiful huge single family cul-de-sac ranch style home in a quiet neighborhood. Featuring 3 spacious bedrooms with heaps of closet space, 2.
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
1217 Scott Avenue
1217 Scott Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2078104 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
11921 Homestead Avenue
11921 Homestead Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$925
912 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1278263 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
Results within 1 mile of Spanish Lake
15 Units Available
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community with a new fitness center, resort-style pool and manicured grounds. Located close to Eagle Springs Golf Course and shops and restaurants. Units have balconies and patios/gourmet kitchens and laundry rooms.
1 Unit Available
6520 Los Cimas Drive
6520 Los Cimas Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1197 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
Glasgow Village
185 Brigadoon Cir RVA-014
185 Brigadoon Circle, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
927 sqft
185 Brigadoon ~ Ample Space! - Our 3BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, dining area, partialy fenced yard, located within a cul-de-sac, basement and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required, the security
1 Unit Available
Glasgow Village
10528 Durness Dr
10528 Durness Drive, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$845
932 sqft
Recently update 3 bedroom home! - Don't delay and call today to view this home! Hardwood flooring through out and new flooring in the kitchen tons of cabinet space! Great sized living area with big windows for lots of natural lighting! Spacious
1 Unit Available
Glasgow Village
131 Grampian Rd
131 Grampian Road, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$785
1000 sqft
3 Bedroom house in glasgow vilalge - Property Id: 282290 3 bedroom 1 bathroom new flooring through out NO EVICTIONS FELONIES OR JUDGEMENTS MUST MAKE 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT CALL 3144885326 TO SET UP A SHOWING Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 Unit Available
6883 Foxbend Ct
6883 Fox Bend Court, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1135 sqft
Charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, and 1135 sqft home in Florissant! Featuring an open floor plan with living room, kitchen and separate dining room. Basement is partially finished with walk-out access and a possible .
1 Unit Available
6871 Parc Charlene Drive
6871 Parc Charlene Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1438 sqft
Don't miss this one. This is a nice house in a nice neighborhood with a private back yard. Home includes a master bedroom with a walk in closet and bathroom. The kitchen has double ovens for people who enjoy cooking.
1 Unit Available
12820 Bright Oaks Court
12820 Bright Oaks Court, St. Louis County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2429 sqft
Available soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. Please refer to the available date on this page. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident, please respect their privacy and do not disturb.
1 Unit Available
6183 Silver Fox Drive
6183 Silver Fox Drive, Old Jamestown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1182 sqft
Check out this newly renovated 3 bed 2 bath home in Florissant! This home has been completely updated with beautiful new flooring, sleek new cabinets, modern new fixtures, and neutral colored fresh paint. It has all the fixings for the perfect home.
1 Unit Available
11390 Lanett Court
11390 Lanett Court, St. Louis County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,440
1333 sqft
Use promo code DREAMHOME today to receive FREE APPLICATION FEES!This spacious, brick 4 bedroom/ 3 bath home has an impressive open floor plan. The large kitchen has an updated breakfast bar,pantry and ceramic flooring.
