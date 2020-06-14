Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

171 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Spanish Lake, MO

Finding an apartment in Spanish Lake that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Spanish Lake
19 Units Available
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
1 Bedroom
$515
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
1430 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1104 Laredo Avenue
1104 Laredo Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
933 sqft
Say hello to your new home! This beautiful home located in St. Louis is priced to rent and won't last long! This 958 sq. ft. home has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1010 Lakeview Dr.
1010 Lakeview Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$975
1078 sqft
4 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood East School District!!! - This adorable home features 4 bedrooms, 2 upstairs and 2 on the main floor, and 1 full bath on the main floor. The home has a spacious kitchen which has a new gas range and a new refrigerator.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
11530 Criterion Ave.
11530 Criterion Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1305 sqft
4 bedroom home ready for you! - Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with one car garage and fully fenced back yard! Newer flooring throughout most the home, gas stove top, electric hookup for a dryer, and tons of storage space in the

1 of 19

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1131 Rhea Avenue
1131 Rhea Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,190
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1210373 A spacious, fully renovated rental home in St.

1 of 18

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
11619 Herefordshire Drive
11619 Herefordshire Drive, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1252 sqft
Krch Realty LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.

1 of 15

Last updated March 23 at 07:14pm
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1239 Maple Avenue
1239 Maple Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
2 Bedrooms
$744
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Results within 1 mile of Spanish Lake
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
15 Units Available
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community with a new fitness center, resort-style pool and manicured grounds. Located close to Eagle Springs Golf Course and shops and restaurants. Units have balconies and patios/gourmet kitchens and laundry rooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
14423 Foxgate Court
14423 Fox Gate Court, Old Jamestown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1550 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
11675 Sheffield Drive
11675 Sheffield Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1082 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications 3 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch with unfinished basement. Hardwood floors throughout; updated kitchen with stainless appliances and a large fenced backyard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
1 Unit Available
2270 Redman Rd
2270 Redman Avenue, St. Louis County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
3000 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath colonial home with nearly 3,000 sq ft in St Louis !Located just north of highway 270 & 367. It features a large detached 2 car garage and workshop, an a large covered front porch.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11411 Las Ladera Dr.
11411 Las Ladera Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1042 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath! - Call Ultimate Realty TODAY to schedule your appointment! 314-675-0470 ext 825 This is a NON SMOKING HOME.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
6871 Parc Charlene Drive
6871 Parc Charlene Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1438 sqft
Don't miss this one. This is a nice house in a nice neighborhood with a private back yard. Home includes a master bedroom with a walk in closet and bathroom. The kitchen has double ovens for people who enjoy cooking.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
1 Unit Available
11673 Arroyo Dr
11673 Arroyo Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1032 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 1 bath and 1032 sq ft ranch in Florissant! Over 1000 sq ft of living space, 210 ft attached garage and huge backyard! Hardwood floors, tiled bath, kitchen + dining combo! Brand new roof! And a lot of updates.

1 of 17

Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
12820 Bright Oaks Court
12820 Bright Oaks Court, St. Louis County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2429 sqft
Available soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. Please refer to the available date on this page. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident, please respect their privacy and do not disturb.

1 of 1

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
6183 Silver Fox Drive
6183 Silver Fox Drive, Old Jamestown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1182 sqft
Check out this newly renovated 3 bed 2 bath home in Florissant! This home has been completely updated with beautiful new flooring, sleek new cabinets, modern new fixtures, and neutral colored fresh paint. It has all the fixings for the perfect home.

1 of 13

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
11390 Lanett Court
11390 Lanett Court, St. Louis County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,440
1333 sqft
Use promo code DREAMHOME today to receive FREE APPLICATION FEES!This spacious, brick 4 bedroom/ 3 bath home has an impressive open floor plan. The large kitchen has an updated breakfast bar,pantry and ceramic flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Spanish Lake
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
5 Units Available
Nico Terrace
2155 Hecht Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$520
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
783 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is waived for the month of April. Go on line and apply NOW!*** Experience St.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
947 sqft
Conveniently located near Lindenwood University North Country Campus. Each unit offers breakfast bar and pantry, central heating, A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer connections and large kitchen. On-site amenities include business center and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
Ferguson
4 Units Available
Canfield Green
2974 Coppercreek Rd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$540
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
780 sqft
Canfield Green offers large floorplans with an amazing on-site management and maintenance team. Our residents are our top priority.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Wedgewood
40 Units Available
Crossing at Northpointe
3144 Sunswept Park Dr, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$675
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
965 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Crossing at Northpointe staff! Call today to learn how. UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Ferguson
3 Units Available
The Knolls Townhomes
3606 Pershall Rd, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Various two- and three-bedroom apartments complete with walk-closets, central heat and air conditioning, vertical blinds, dishwashers, private patios and balconies, and more. Community amenities include carports, a swimming pool and access to major highways.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge
1457 Stonebury Ct, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$885
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1452 sqft
Welcome to Stonebridge Townhomes, an affordable community located in Florissant Missouri offering 1 and 3 bedroom townhomes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
32 Robert Avenue
32 Robert Avenue, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1186 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Spanish Lake, MO

Finding an apartment in Spanish Lake that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

