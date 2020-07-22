Apartment List
/
MO
/
spanish lake
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:48 PM

64 Apartments for rent in Spanish Lake, MO with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Spanish Lake offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bi... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
1224 Northdale Ave
1224 Northdale Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
2 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
FANTASTIC SINGLE FAMILY HOME!! TONS OF SPACE! You will fall in love with this 2 bedroom house! It features: large back yard!!! Very spacious kitchen and 1 bathroom. stove, fridge, one wall AC, washer, & dryer. Vinyl plank & CVT floors.
Results within 5 miles of Spanish Lake
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
3 Units Available
Ferguson
The Knolls Townhomes
3606 Pershall Rd, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Various two- and three-bedroom apartments complete with walk-closets, central heat and air conditioning, vertical blinds, dishwashers, private patios and balconies, and more. Community amenities include carports, a swimming pool and access to major highways.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Jennings
5714 Helen Avenue
5714 Helen Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1087 sqft
2 bed 1 bath home for rent in Jennings!! - Come see this beautiful two bedroom home. With over 1000 sq/ft of space this home features hardwood and ceramic tile throughout. Kitchen comes complete with a gas oven/range and a fridge.
Results within 10 miles of Spanish Lake
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
128 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1170 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
16 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Lofts at Euclid
625 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,489
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,903
1233 sqft
About 625 EUCLIDWhen the demands of your job are high, it is nice to be able to unwind in a manner suited to your tastes, and in your backyard. No matter what your mood, beliefs, or background, you will find a home in St.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
17 Units Available
Columbus Square
Collins Terrace
1204 N 8th St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$565
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$674
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$790
960 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is Waived for the month of April.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
11 Units Available
River Chase
2280 Keeven Ln, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$605
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
990 sqft
Choose from a selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a variety of two-bedroom townhomes. Amenities include air conditioning, carpeting, patios/balconies and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
11 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
West End Terrace
4466 Greenwich Ct, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$893
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1150 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood with many great attractions including Forest Park, which is home to the top-rated St.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
248 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
One Hundred Above the Park
100 Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,930
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
1234 sqft
THE FUTURE IS BEAUTIFUL What will living in the future look like? It will be easy, with smart conveniences and luxurious amenities. It will be green, overlooking acres of nature from an eco-friendly apartment.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 12:13 PM
24 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Metropolitan Flats
4535 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,525
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1214 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metropolitan Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
10 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Residences at Forest Park
4910 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,320
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1148 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
14 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
The Laurel
622 North 7th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,090
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is opening for in person tours on 6/15/20. We are limiting tours to 2 people at a time and practicing social distancing. We do require a mask to be worn and will check your tempature upon arrival. Appointments are highly suggested.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
10 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Arcade Apartments
800 Olive St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,083
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown St.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
20 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Monogram on Washington
1706 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,015
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1126 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:42 PM
3 Units Available
Forest Park Southeast
Aventura at Forest Park
4431 Chouteau Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1141 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Aventura at Forest Park in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:24 PM
29 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Paul Brown Loft
206 N 9th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$741
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
1177 sqft
The building is absolutely SPECTACULAR! The Rooftop includes a fitness center, clubroom, four seasons room and swimming pool. We are home to Peoples National Bank,Cafe Cioccolato, SanSai Japanese Grill, and Great Clips.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 12:33 PM
23 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Level On Locust
917 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$890
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1064 sqft
The wide range of floor plans and apartment configurations allow tenants of all walks of life to experience and enjoy living at Level on Locust. We want to make sure living here is as comfortable as possible.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
8 Units Available
Visitation Park Historic District
Forest Park Apartments
5457 Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$584
557 sqft
Forest Park invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Forest Park provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in St. Louis.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
15 Units Available
DeBaliviere Place
Tribeca Apartments
5510 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$985
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
849 sqft
Experience a vibrant, one-of-a-kind lifestyle at Tribeca.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 02:08 PM
$
4 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Ballpark Lofts
1004 Spruce Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,027
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1553 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ballpark Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle. A neighborhood with pet-friendly green spaces. Ballpark Lofts is 2 blocks west of Busch Stadium.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
7 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Piazza on West Pine II
3941 West Pine Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,342
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
971 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Piazza on West Pine II in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
12 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Piazza on West Pine
3939 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,342
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1399 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 12:21 PM
4 Units Available
Grand Center
Continental Life Building
3615 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
798 sqft
Newly renovated in 2002 and located right next to St. Louis University, The Continental Life Buldings luminous presence contains the most prestigious penthouses in St. Louis.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 14 at 02:09 PM
8 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Peper Lofts
701 North 1st Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Peper Lofts in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Spanish Lake, MO

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Spanish Lake offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Spanish Lake. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Spanish Lake can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

Spanish Lake 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSpanish Lake 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSpanish Lake 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsSpanish Lake 3 Bedroom ApartmentsSpanish Lake Apartments with Balconies
Spanish Lake Apartments with GaragesSpanish Lake Apartments with GymsSpanish Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSpanish Lake Apartments with Parking
Spanish Lake Apartments with PoolsSpanish Lake Apartments with Washer-DryersSpanish Lake Dog Friendly ApartmentsSpanish Lake Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOLake St. Louis, MO
Wood River, ILBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MOBrentwood, MOMaplewood, MOValley Park, MOWeldon Spring, MORock Hill, MOFenton, MOCottleville, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy