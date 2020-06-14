Apartment List
/
MO
/
spanish lake
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:38 PM

103 Apartments for rent in Spanish Lake, MO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Spanish Lake renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1120 Rhea Avenue
1120 Rhea Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$890
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1669678 A coveted rental home in St.

1 of 19

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1131 Rhea Avenue
1131 Rhea Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,190
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1210373 A spacious, fully renovated rental home in St.

1 of 18

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
11619 Herefordshire Drive
11619 Herefordshire Drive, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1252 sqft
Krch Realty LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.

1 of 12

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
11665 Briarbrae Court
11665 Briarbrae Court, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
900 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath ranch home with wood flooring, large level yard and spacious basement for plenty of storage. Call to schedule your showing today!

1 of 15

Last updated March 23 at 07:14pm
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1239 Maple Avenue
1239 Maple Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
2 Bedrooms
$744
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Results within 1 mile of Spanish Lake
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
15 Units Available
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community with a new fitness center, resort-style pool and manicured grounds. Located close to Eagle Springs Golf Course and shops and restaurants. Units have balconies and patios/gourmet kitchens and laundry rooms.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
11675 Sheffield Drive
11675 Sheffield Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1082 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications 3 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch with unfinished basement. Hardwood floors throughout; updated kitchen with stainless appliances and a large fenced backyard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
2270 Redman Rd
2270 Redman Avenue, St. Louis County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
3000 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath colonial home with nearly 3,000 sq ft in St Louis !Located just north of highway 270 & 367. It features a large detached 2 car garage and workshop, an a large covered front porch.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
11673 Arroyo Dr
11673 Arroyo Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1032 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 1 bath and 1032 sq ft ranch in Florissant! Over 1000 sq ft of living space, 210 ft attached garage and huge backyard! Hardwood floors, tiled bath, kitchen + dining combo! Brand new roof! And a lot of updates.
Results within 5 miles of Spanish Lake
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Wedgewood
40 Units Available
Crossing at Northpointe
3144 Sunswept Park Dr, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$675
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
965 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Crossing at Northpointe staff! Call today to learn how. UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Ferguson
3 Units Available
The Knolls Townhomes
3606 Pershall Rd, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Various two- and three-bedroom apartments complete with walk-closets, central heat and air conditioning, vertical blinds, dishwashers, private patios and balconies, and more. Community amenities include carports, a swimming pool and access to major highways.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
114 Paul Ave RVA-063
114 Paul Ave, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
875 sqft
114 Paul Ave ~ Spacious Ferguson Home! - You'll enjoy our cozy 3BD/1BA, hardwood flooring, off-street parking, shed, partially fenced back yard, near the interstates, shopping, school districts and more.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Jennings
1 Unit Available
7150 Garesche Ave
7150 Garesche Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Easy Terms Close in Days Owner will finance or Rent-to-Own this nice 2 bedroom, 900 square foot family home with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout; situated on a large 6,042 square foot lot; located in a quiet,established neighborhood in

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Glasgow Village
1 Unit Available
224 Presley Dr
224 Presley Road, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
854 sqft
224 Presley Dr., St. Louis, MO 63137 Available to view NOW! Swing by to view this adorable home of 854 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
32 Robert Avenue
32 Robert Avenue, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1186 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Hathaway Manor
1 Unit Available
11146 Ebert Drive
11146 Ebert Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1052 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications This home is a great ranch style 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. It is equipped with an adorable breakfast nook along with built in shelving. The home features beautiful original hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Bellefontaine
1 Unit Available
1442 Attica Dr
1442 Attica Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
3 Bedrooms
$925
1104 sqft
COMING SOON! FANTASTIC SINGLE FAMILY HOME!! TONS OF SPACE! You will fall in love with this 3 bedroom house with attached garage! It features: Large fenced in back yard!!! Very spacious kitchen and 1 FULL bathroom. stove, fridge! Hardwood floors.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Riverview
1 Unit Available
9874 Valley Dr
9874 Valley Drive, Riverview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1830 sqft
Gorgeous 3 beds, 2 bath, and 1830 sq ft home in St Louis! Featuring a family room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, eat-in kitchen, and enclosed porch to make up the first floor and 2 additional bedrooms in the second level! Lovely

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
220 Superior
220 Superior Drive, Ferguson, MO
4 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
You're going to love this updated home in the heart of Ferguson. All of the wood floors have been returned to their glory and are in amazing condition. The kitchen has been updated with plenty of cabinet space.

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
140 Brightmoor Drive
140 Brightmoor Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1014 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 12

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Jennings
1 Unit Available
7057 Minnie Avenue
7057 Minnie Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 7

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
10123 Chambers Hill Drive
10123 Chambers Hill Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1279 sqft
Section 8 Housing Vouchers are not being accepted at this time. Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath house with connected storage and hardwood floors.

1 of 16

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
10009 Imperial Drive
10009 Imperial Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1360 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1177163 A coveted rental home in St. Louis County! Your next home includes: 2BR 1.

1 of 15

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Hathaway Manor
1 Unit Available
11131 Pritchard Dr
11131 Pritchard Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1329 sqft
Beautifully maintained and rehabbed home. Everything is ready for you to move in. Large lot with fenced yard with a walk out and a covered porch out back. The interior is nicely updated to all the most modern amenities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Spanish Lake, MO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Spanish Lake renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Spanish Lake 1 BedroomsSpanish Lake 2 BedroomsSpanish Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpanish Lake 3 BedroomsSpanish Lake Apartments with Balcony
Spanish Lake Apartments with GarageSpanish Lake Apartments with GymSpanish Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSpanish Lake Apartments with Parking
Spanish Lake Apartments with PoolSpanish Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerSpanish Lake Dog Friendly ApartmentsSpanish Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOValley Park, MO
Wood River, ILBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MOMaplewood, MOWeldon Spring, MORock Hill, MOFenton, MOCottleville, MOCrestwood, MOGlen Carbon, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy