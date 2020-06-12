/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:36 PM
121 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spanish Lake, MO
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Spanish Lake
20 Units Available
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
2 Bedrooms
$605
1029 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
1 of 15
Last updated March 23 at 07:14pm
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1239 Maple Avenue
1239 Maple Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
2 Bedrooms
$744
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Results within 1 mile of Spanish Lake
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
15 Units Available
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$840
1088 sqft
Quiet community with a new fitness center, resort-style pool and manicured grounds. Located close to Eagle Springs Golf Course and shops and restaurants. Units have balconies and patios/gourmet kitchens and laundry rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Spanish Lake
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
7 Units Available
Nico Terrace
2155 Hecht Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
783 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is waived for the month of April. Go on line and apply NOW!*** Experience St.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
Ferguson
4 Units Available
Canfield Green
2974 Coppercreek Rd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$640
780 sqft
Canfield Green offers large floorplans with an amazing on-site management and maintenance team. Our residents are our top priority.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Wedgewood
40 Units Available
Crossing at Northpointe
3144 Sunswept Park Dr, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$739
875 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Crossing at Northpointe staff! Call today to learn how. UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
7 Units Available
Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$845
947 sqft
Conveniently located near Lindenwood University North Country Campus. Each unit offers breakfast bar and pantry, central heating, A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer connections and large kitchen. On-site amenities include business center and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Ferguson
3 Units Available
The Knolls Townhomes
3606 Pershall Rd, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1462 sqft
Various two- and three-bedroom apartments complete with walk-closets, central heat and air conditioning, vertical blinds, dishwashers, private patios and balconies, and more. Community amenities include carports, a swimming pool and access to major highways.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
5 Units Available
Koeneman Place Apartments
2651 Eltarose Drive, St. Louis County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$675
887 sqft
Koeneman Place Apartments is located right next to beautiful Koeneman Park and within walking distance of Buzz Westfall shopping center, a grocery store, and a bus stop, yet is nestled into a quiet corner of North County with little traffic and lots
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge
1457 Stonebury Ct, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$885
1333 sqft
Welcome to Stonebridge Townhomes, an affordable community located in Florissant Missouri offering 1 and 3 bedroom townhomes.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2817 Idaho St
2817 Idaho Ave, Granite City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1152 sqft
2 bedroom & 1 bathroom House - This home includes a one-car garage attached, a fenced-in yard, and a finished basement area. If you are interested in this home, please fill out an application.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jennings
1 Unit Available
5714 Helen Avenue
5714 Helen Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1087 sqft
2 bed 1 bath home for rent in Jennings!! - Come see this beautiful two bedroom home. With over 1000 sq/ft of space this home features hardwood and ceramic tile throughout. Kitchen comes complete with a gas oven/range and a fridge.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Jennings
1 Unit Available
7150 Garesche Ave
7150 Garesche Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Easy Terms Close in Days Owner will finance or Rent-to-Own this nice 2 bedroom, 900 square foot family home with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout; situated on a large 6,042 square foot lot; located in a quiet,established neighborhood in
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Jennings
1 Unit Available
2538 Main St
2538 Main Street, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$820
800 sqft
The property has passed inspections and is ready to rent. The main floor has a living room with a coat closet, dining room, kitchen, linen closet, bathroom and 2 bedrooms. The walk-out basement is unfinished but very clean and the floor is painted.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Jennings
1 Unit Available
2833 Glade Ave
2833 Glade Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$820
850 sqft
2833 Glade Ave is a house in Jennings, MO 63136. This 852 square foot house sits on a 10,001 square foot lot and features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1952.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:35pm
Bellefontaine
1 Unit Available
828 Marias Drive
828 Marias Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
2 Bedrooms
$925
884 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.
1 of 12
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Jennings
1 Unit Available
7057 Minnie Avenue
7057 Minnie Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 10
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
6158 Emerald Avenue
6158 Emerald Avenue, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$780
768 sqft
Updated 2 + Bedroom Home with Garage and Basement! - Welcome to this nicely updated 2 bedroom home! The home features mostly new flooring (no carpet!), beautiful counter tops in the kitchen, and upgraded bath.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Jennings
1 Unit Available
8943 Cozens Ave RVA-021
8943 Cozens Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$775
816 sqft
8943 Cozens ~ One Month Free Rent! - Available Now! You'll enjoy our cozy 2BD/1BA, with hardwood flooring, off-street parking, fenced back yard, eat-in kitchen, garage and full basement.
1 of 11
Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
9038 Ellison Street
9038 Ellison Drive, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$835
840 sqft
VOUCHER FRIENDLY This home features new appliances to include an electric range/oven, refrigerator, and a dishwasher! Sewer cost will be included in your rent.
1 of 6
Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
9769 Dennis Drive
9769 Dennis Drive, St. Louis County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
792 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9769 Dennis Drive in St. Louis County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Spanish Lake
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
5 Units Available
Hazelwood Forest
240 Chapel Ridge Dr, Hazelwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$965
915 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Downtown St. Louis
18 Units Available
The Laurel
622 North 7th Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1281 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Laurel staff.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Central West End Historic District
139 Units Available
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$985
1172 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Similar Pages
Spanish Lake 1 BedroomsSpanish Lake 2 BedroomsSpanish Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpanish Lake 3 BedroomsSpanish Lake Apartments with Balcony
Spanish Lake Apartments with GarageSpanish Lake Apartments with GymSpanish Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSpanish Lake Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOValley Park, MO