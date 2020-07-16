All apartments in Platte County
13642 Oak Valley Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:39 PM

13642 Oak Valley Drive

13642 Oak Valley Drive · (816) 436-9099
Location

13642 Oak Valley Drive, Platte County, MO 64079

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1364 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
This stunning 2 Story Town home has all the bells and whistles inside as well as neighborhood amenities! Very open floor plan and so functional! Living room has a gas fireplace, LVT flooring, and custom cut out for your TV. Kitchen has granite counter tops, nice appliances including refrigerator “as is”, and lots of cabinets for plenty of storage. Your dining room walks out to a private patio, great for grilling. Additional features includes iron spindles on staircase, upgraded cabinets, and maintenance free siding. The property is located close to airport, Zona Rosa shopping, and Ft. Leavenworth Base. Home is in the Platte County R-III schools. This property is in a home association which includes a pool, playground, clubhouse, walking trails, and lawn care. Pets possible under 30lb with owner approval, an additional $500 refundable deposit, and $30/mth per pet. This is a non-smoking property. Tenants are responsible for sewer fees which will be added as rent. Fees right now are $37.00 per month. If fees increase or decrease, this is passed along to you.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13642 Oak Valley Drive have any available units?
13642 Oak Valley Drive has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13642 Oak Valley Drive have?
Some of 13642 Oak Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13642 Oak Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13642 Oak Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13642 Oak Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13642 Oak Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13642 Oak Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 13642 Oak Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13642 Oak Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13642 Oak Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13642 Oak Valley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13642 Oak Valley Drive has a pool.
Does 13642 Oak Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 13642 Oak Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13642 Oak Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13642 Oak Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13642 Oak Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13642 Oak Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
