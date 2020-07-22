/
/
buchanan county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM
7 Apartments for rent in Buchanan County, MO📍
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 12:28 AM
4 Units Available
HL29 Modern Flats
2509 Duncan Street, St. Joseph, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
891 sqft
HL29 Modern Flats is located in a quaint neighborhood in historic Saint Joseph, Missouri Designed from the ground up, HL29 Modern Flats is your home for luxury living in Saint Joseph, Missouri.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
4 Units Available
Neely Apartments
1909 S 12th St, St. Joseph, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
930 sqft
Neely is a newly renovated apartment community with granite counter tops, brush nickel hardware, fully equipped kitchens with black appliances, titanic cabinets, and double stainless steel sinks.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2221 S 9th St
2221 South 9th Street, St. Joseph, MO
2 Bedrooms
$700
1440 sqft
OWNER Finance Home with 10% DOWN - 2221 S 9th St SAINT JOSEPH, MO 64503 $1500 down $250 mo. 0.13 acres and a house of 1,440 sq. ft. for sale with low down payment and no credit check loan. We will make you the loan.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1023 Randolph
1023 Randolph Street, St. Joseph, MO
2 Bedrooms
$680
900 sqft
1023 Randolph Available 09/11/20 2 Bed 1 Bath House on North End St. Joseph - Nice two bedroom one bath at 1023 Randolph in St. Joseph. Includes appliances ands covered back porch. Bedrooms and full bath are upstairs.
1 of 3
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
2501 Francis Street
2501 Francis Street, St. Joseph, MO
Studio
$550
300 sqft
Very nice studio apartment located on the lower level. The building has a nice yard for the tenants use and this apartment has a patio available. Alll utilities are provided as well as lawn care and trash service.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
1823 S 24th St
1823 South 24th Street, St. Joseph, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
24th and Jackson is where you’ll find this cozy little two-bedroom, one bath bungalow, an affordable alternative for your “home away from home.” Fully furnished and with a well-equipped kitchen, towels and bedding. One queen bed and one full.
Results within 10 miles of Buchanan County
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
412 Maple Avenue
412 Maple Avenue, Smithville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1162 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Buchanan County area include University of Kansas, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Avila University, Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City, and University of Missouri-Kansas City. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Lawrence, and Kansas City have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOSmithville, MOPlatte City, MOKearney, MOLansing, KS