Last updated July 23 2020
129 Apartments for rent in Leavenworth County, KS
Last updated July 23
Pin Oak Acres
925 Brookside Street, Leavenworth, KS
1 Bedroom
$599
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$899
978 sqft
Pin Oaks is a family community that offers one bedroom apartments, two bedroom apartments and three bedroom townhomes. We are located just 7 minutes from Fort Leavenworth and 5 minutes from the University of St. Mary.
Last updated July 22
700 Spruce St Apt. 4
700 Spruce St, Leavenworth, KS
1 Bedroom
$600
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Apt. 4 Available 08/07/20 700 Spruce St. Apt. 4 - Property Id: 324794 Across from Union Park near historic downtown Leavenworth. One bedroom one bath. 5 min to FT Leavenworth. Tenant pays gas and electric.
Last updated July 22
3919 Dixie Drive
3919 Dixie Drive, Leavenworth, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
5 Bed, 3 Bath House - This 5-Bedroom, 3-Bathroom house offers hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings, a large yard with a deck, privacy fence and more. Large kitchen with pantry. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Finished basement and two-car garage.
Last updated July 22
1107 N. 13th Street
1107 North 13th Street, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$775
1100 sqft
Nice 2 Bed, 1 Bath House - This two bedroom, one bath house has a nice living room, dining, kitchen and laundry room. Limit of one pet under 25 pounds with approval. No Smoking. Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management at 913.705.0201.
Last updated July 22
820 Osage
820 Osage Street, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
Remodeled House for Rent!! - Two-Bedroom, 1 Bath house. Washer and Dryer included! Located minutes from Historic Downtown Leavenworth and front gate of Fort Leavenworth. No pets and No smoking.
Last updated July 22
705 S. Broadway
705 South Broadway Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2474 sqft
Modern Victorian Home in Historic Neighborhood - Historic home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 3 Decorative Fireplaces, Pocket Doors, Hardwood Floors on main level. The master retreat has bay window and sitting room.
Last updated July 22
813 Ida St
813 Ida Street, Lansing, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1624 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home that just finished rehab! It is brand new inside! The kitchen features brand new custom cabinetry and granite countertops.
Last updated July 23
4804 Edgehill Street
4804 Edgehill Street, Leavenworth, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2868 sqft
Built in 2008 Stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath 2 story home. Main floor laundry. Finished, walkout basement with a full bath. LANSING SCHOOL DISTRICT! Stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath 2 story home. Main floor laundry.
Last updated July 23
Stove Lofts 420 S Esplanade St Unit F104
420 South Esplanade Street, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1228 sqft
F104 Stove Lofts luxury apartment community is located in the Leavenworth downtown area. Enjoy fitness, relaxation, great views, and only a few minutes walk from downtown.
Last updated July 23
618 Cherokee Street
618 Cherokee Street, Leavenworth, KS
1 Bedroom
$995
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully remodeled in 2020. Brand new everything. Rent includes: water, trash, sewer. Tenant pays: electric, gas, phone/cable. Brand new lofts in historic downtown Leavenworth. Walking distance to restaurants, cafes, hotels, movie theater.
Last updated May 14
68 Logan Street
68 Logan Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1258 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom Leavenworth Ranch Home - Come check out this remodeled and updated 3 bedroom home with 2 full baths.
Last updated July 23
Stove Lofts 401 S 2nd St Unit B101
401 South 2nd Street, Leavenworth, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
830 sqft
B101 Stove Lofts luxury apartment community is located in the Leavenworth downtown area. Enjoy fitness, relaxation, great views, and only a few minutes walk from downtown.
Last updated April 17
302 North 18th Street
302 North 18th Street, Leavenworth, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1645 sqft
This home features 4bedrooms, 2 bath; Single car garage, with a basement. This home has washer/dryer hookups, central, fenced in yard and a deck. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated April 17
1013 Jackson Street
1013 Jackson Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated April 16
1138 Ironmoulders Street
1138 Iron Moulders Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1482 sqft
Great True ranch, three bedrooms and two full baths, large living room, with family room in basement. Sun filled breakfast room with open kitchen. All seasons room just off the kitchen with entrance to backyard and HUGE detached garage. 18 ft.
Last updated April 13
1915 Osage Street
1915 Osage Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1066 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch in Leavenworth is just perfect for you! Enjoy the open lay out and natural light throughout.
Last updated April 4
726 Shawnee St B
726 Shawnee Street, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Carriage work loft - Property Id: 117092 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117092 Property Id 117092 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5624620)
Last updated April 4
728 Shawnee St 1/2
728 Shawnee St, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
Unit 1/2 Available 06/15/20 728 1/2 Shawnee St. - Property Id: 237020 Close to shops, restaurants, farmers market. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237020 Property Id 237020 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5624613)
Last updated July 23
1100 N 2nd St Unit 214
1100 North 2nd Street, Leavenworth, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
820 sqft
The Station Lofts in the newest historic luxury loft community in Leavenworth, KS. The Station is the true definition of luxury living.
Results within 1 mile of Leavenworth County
Last updated May 14
8495 Peoria St
8495 Peoria Street, De Soto, KS
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
Coming soon! Call us today for showings at 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com (RLNE4567855)
Results within 5 miles of Leavenworth County
Last updated July 23
I-435 West Kansas City
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,227
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1385 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, garden style bathtubs, and quality finishes throughout. Elegant clubhouse, stunning pool and spa, and media room with surround sound. Located with prime access to I-435.
Last updated July 23
Prairie Pines Townhomes
5331 Findley Street, Shawnee, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1776 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1993 sqft
Prairie Pines Townhomes is one of Shawnee’s newest luxury town home communities.
Last updated July 23
Thrive at Creekside
15310 Trailside Drive, Parkville, MO
1 Bedroom
$979
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1016 sqft
Find substance, style, and sustainability at Thrive at Creekside, where modern finishes and lavish amenities meet an unbeatable location right on Highway 45.
Last updated July 22
947 Lofts
947 New Hampshire Street, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$920
825 sqft
((NOW LEASING FALL 2020)) DOWNTOWN LAWRENCE LRG LOFT STUDIO *947 LOFTS* - NOW LEASING FALL 2020! At the Downtown Lofts, you are conveniently located near Massachusetts Street, close to all the shopping, dining and night life that Lawrence has to
