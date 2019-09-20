All apartments in Peculiar
11113 Highview Court

11113 Highview Road · No Longer Available
Location

11113 Highview Road, Peculiar, MO 64078

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 9/30/19 and receive $500 off full first month's rent. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11113 Highview Court have any available units?
11113 Highview Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peculiar, MO.
Is 11113 Highview Court currently offering any rent specials?
11113 Highview Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11113 Highview Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11113 Highview Court is pet friendly.
Does 11113 Highview Court offer parking?
Yes, 11113 Highview Court offers parking.
Does 11113 Highview Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11113 Highview Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11113 Highview Court have a pool?
Yes, 11113 Highview Court has a pool.
Does 11113 Highview Court have accessible units?
No, 11113 Highview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11113 Highview Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11113 Highview Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11113 Highview Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11113 Highview Court does not have units with air conditioning.
