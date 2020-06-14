Apartment List
14 Apartments for rent in Peculiar, MO with garage

Peculiar apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
10722 Westover Rd
10722 Westover Rd, Peculiar, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1480 sqft
Newer 3 Bed Townhome in Peculiar - Come and See this Newer 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Townhome in Peculiar. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.
1 Unit Available
104 E Pacific Dr
104 E Pacific Dr, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
Spacious Belton Townhome-Available NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1785926?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 Unit Available
314 3rd St
314 3rd St, Belton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath duplex in Belton MO. Garage, new shared deck, nicer appliances. Move in ready!

1 Unit Available
1200 Fall Meadow Lane
1200 Fall Meadow Ln, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$945
1220 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath ranch duplex located on a quiet Cul-de-sac. Conveniently located near shopping and restaurants. All kitchen appliances provided, including refrigerator, stove with range, dish washer, and built in microwave.

1 Unit Available
302 Eagle Glen Court
302 Eagle Glen Ct, Raymore, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1826 sqft
Available 8/15/20. Give Kevin with renterswarehouse a call regarding a tour. 3 Car Garage House in Raymore! Dahmer Construction Quality w/4 BR's & 3 Full Baths! Large Kit w/SS Appliances, Large Island, Pantry & Breakfast Bar.

1 Unit Available
1203 173rd Street
1203 173rd Street, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1214 sqft
Close to shopping, grocery stores, schools & restaurants! This cute open concept duplex offers a spacious living / dining and kitchen. This home also features 3 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.
Verified

$
Arborwalk
26 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$897
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1191 sqft
Residents enjoy all the shopping and dining options along Route 150 and are minutes from Raintree Lake. Units feature fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Residents also have access to an on-site gym and clubhouse.

1 Unit Available
3904 South West Brian Lane
3904 SW Brian Ln, Lee's Summit, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
4113 sqft
Another great property by The Diana Lawson Leasing Team and Renters Warehouse! This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full, 2 half bath, 3 car garage and over 4110 sqft.

1 Unit Available
802 E South St
802 East South Street, Harrisonville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$824
1000 sqft
MUST LEAVE PHONE NUMBER IF YOU WISH TO VIEW/MAKE APPT! Charming single family home for rent in Harrisonville. Walking distance to school. Carpeted living room, tile kitchen, dining area. Hardwoods in rest of house.

Grandview
1 Unit Available
14011 Winchester Court
14011 Winchester Court, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1203 sqft
What a Deal! Updated Split Entry 3BR/1BA Home w/views overlooking golf course! Completely remodeled throughout inside in 2012 including new kitchen and bath, Spacious Kitchen/Dining combo stove and stainless appliances including dishwasher and

1 Unit Available
16206 Slater Avenue
16206 Slater Avenue, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1530 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! CHARMING UPDATED HOME IN MARTINWOOD SUBDIVISION.

1 Unit Available
2020 SW Rachel Lane
2020 Southwest Rachel Lane, Lee's Summit, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2958 sqft
{2020} Spacious Pryor Meadows Raised Ranch + Finished Basement with Wet Bar + Fenced Yard + Lee's Summit West High - Open and bright, the main level features updated kitchen with wood flooring, pantry and great cabinet space! Breakfast room leads

1 Unit Available
542 Kenneth Lane
542 Kenneth Ln, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1713 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath duplex located across one street from highly rated Gladden Elementary School and only about one mile from Belton High School.

1 Unit Available
16013 Richmond Avenue
16013 Richmond Avenue, Belton, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1468 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 bath split entry home is perfect for you! Beautiful Hardwood floors in living room, hallway and bedrooms. Enjoy entertaining in your open concept kitchen complete with appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Peculiar, MO

Peculiar apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

