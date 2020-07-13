Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

29 Apartments for rent in Peculiar, MO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Peculiar apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10912 Westover Rd
10912 Westover Rd, Peculiar, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1350 sqft
10912 Westover Rd Available 07/24/20 Newer 2 Bed Townhome in Peculiar - Come and See this Newer 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Townhome in Peculiar. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
11007 Highview Road
11007 Highview Road, Peculiar, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,885
2038 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
10722 Westover Rd
10722 Westover Rd, Peculiar, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1480 sqft
Newer 3 Bed Townhome in Peculiar - Come and See this Newer 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Townhome in Peculiar. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.
Results within 5 miles of Peculiar
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
12 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Eagle Glen
339 North Fox Ridge Drive, Raymore, MO
1 Bedroom
$920
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,461
1260 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highway 58 and I-49. Apartments with large closets and private patios or balconies in a community with a media lounge, jogging trail, poolside grilling area and 24-hour fitness facility.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated April 23 at 06:35am
1 Unit Available
Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes
200 Canal St, Belton, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1278 sqft
An enjoyable quality of life and affordable price, Hearthstone Crossing offers everything you’ve been looking for in the best of the Belton community.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
604 Canter Street
604 Canter Street, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1712 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
600 North Jefferson Street
600 North Jefferson Street, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1824 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
724 Bristol Drive
724 Bristol Drive, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1718 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
314 3rd St
314 3rd St, Belton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath duplex in Belton MO. Garage, new shared deck, nicer appliances. Move in ready!

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
1119 Toulouse Street
1119 Toulouise Street, Belton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$900
1400 sqft
Spacious townhouse with a garage, gas fireplace, and 2.5 bathrooms. Walk in closet in master bedroom. Washer and dryer hook-ups in upstairs bathroom. Monthly rent does not include utilities.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
302 Eagle Glen Court
302 Eagle Glen Ct, Raymore, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1826 sqft
Another Great Listing with Kevin from Renters Warehouse. Available 8/15! 3 Car Garage House in Raymore! Dahmer Construction Quality w/4 BR's & 3 Full Baths! Large Kit w/SS Appliances, Large Island, Pantry & Breakfast Bar.

1 of 15

Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
1603 Roberta Drive
1603 Roberta Drive, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1676 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 14

Last updated December 11 at 02:48pm
1 Unit Available
1203 173rd Street
1203 173rd Street, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1214 sqft
Close to shopping, grocery stores, schools & restaurants! This cute open concept duplex offers a spacious living / dining and kitchen. This home also features 3 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
111 Johnston Parkway
111 Johnston Parkway, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
3000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
704 Autumn Drive
704 Autumn Drive, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1641 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8212 Spring Valley Rd
8212 Spring Valley Rd, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
Spacious apartment in Belton, MO - Property Id: 310269 This is a duplex house. Big living room with new hardwood look commercial vinyl. eat-in-kitchen. 2 bedrooms in this upper level, finished with new hardwood look vinyl and with a full bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Peculiar
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Arborwalk
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$966
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1191 sqft
Residents enjoy all the shopping and dining options along Route 150 and are minutes from Raintree Lake. Units feature fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Residents also have access to an on-site gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
10 Units Available
Grandview
Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue, Grandview, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
705 sqft
Affordable luxury living in Grandview! Our community offers renovated apartment homes with brand new fully-equipped kitchens, quartz countertops, all new LVT flooring, resort-style bathrooms, all new light fixtures & more! Our new fitness center

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grandview
8013 E 133rd St.
8013 East 133rd Street, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1056 sqft
8013 E 133rd St. Available 07/14/20 COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm in Kansas City, MO - Beautiful completely updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grandview
6226 E. 129th St.
6226 East 129th Street, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1400 sqft
Newly updated town home in Greenfield Village complex - This unit has been recently updated! There is new tile with hardwood design throughout the bedrooms, living & dining rooms.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
Grandview
13520 Lowell Avenue
13520 Lowell Avenue, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1151 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
Grandview
7504 East 132nd Terrace
7504 East 132nd Terrace, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
960 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
3904 South West Brian Lane
3904 SW Brian Ln, Lee's Summit, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
4113 sqft
Another great property by The Diana Lawson Leasing Team and Renters Warehouse! Available 8/15. This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full, 2 half bath, 3 car garage and over 4110 sqft.

1 of 9

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
Grandview
14011 Winchester Court
14011 Winchester Court, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1203 sqft
What a Deal! Updated Split Entry 3BR/1BA Home w/views overlooking golf course! Completely remodeled throughout inside in 2012 including new kitchen and bath, Spacious Kitchen/Dining combo stove and stainless appliances including dishwasher and
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Peculiar, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Peculiar apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

