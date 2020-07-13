/
33 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Peculiar, MO
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
11007 Highview Road
11007 Highview Road, Peculiar, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,885
2038 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Peculiar
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Eagle Glen
339 North Fox Ridge Drive, Raymore, MO
1 Bedroom
$920
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,461
1260 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highway 58 and I-49. Apartments with large closets and private patios or balconies in a community with a media lounge, jogging trail, poolside grilling area and 24-hour fitness facility.
Verified
Last updated April 23 at 06:35am
1 Unit Available
Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes
200 Canal St, Belton, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1278 sqft
An enjoyable quality of life and affordable price, Hearthstone Crossing offers everything you’ve been looking for in the best of the Belton community.
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
604 Canter Street
604 Canter Street, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1712 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
600 North Jefferson Street
600 North Jefferson Street, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1824 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
724 Bristol Drive
724 Bristol Drive, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1718 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
1119 Toulouse Street
1119 Toulouise Street, Belton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$900
1400 sqft
Spacious townhouse with a garage, gas fireplace, and 2.5 bathrooms. Walk in closet in master bedroom. Washer and dryer hook-ups in upstairs bathroom. Monthly rent does not include utilities.
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
512 Sky Vue Drive
512 Sky Vue Dr, Raymore, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
Don’t miss out on this great 2 bed 1 bath apartment. This apartment features new carpeting, a tile backsplash, a matching set of kitchen appliances, and a recently renovated bathroom. This house is in a Raymore right off of highway 58.
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
607 Valley View
607 Valley View, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1627 sqft
48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL! Sign a 12 month lease within 48 hours of touring and get your 2nd full month free. Also, now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying.
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
703 South Park Drive
703 South Park Drive, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1550 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Nice 3 bedroom home in Raymore! Enjoy the open/bright layout w/vaulted ceiling and beautiful fireplace in your spacious living room.
Last updated March 23 at 07:14pm
1 Unit Available
900 Colbern Drive
900 Colbern Drive, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1540 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before March 31! This home is a must see. Beautiful well kept 3 bedroom/2 bathroom Raised Ranch home newly renovated throughout. Curb appeal is awesome.
Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
1603 Roberta Drive
1603 Roberta Drive, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1676 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated December 11 at 02:48pm
1 Unit Available
1203 173rd Street
1203 173rd Street, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1214 sqft
Close to shopping, grocery stores, schools & restaurants! This cute open concept duplex offers a spacious living / dining and kitchen. This home also features 3 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
111 Johnston Parkway
111 Johnston Parkway, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
3000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
704 Autumn Drive
704 Autumn Drive, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1641 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
508 South Washington Street
508 South Washington Street, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1632 sqft
Check out this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in Maplewood. The open concept kitchen has been recently updated and includes stainless steel appliances. The interior of this home has fresh paint and brand new LVP throughout the home.
Results within 10 miles of Peculiar
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Arborwalk
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$966
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1191 sqft
Residents enjoy all the shopping and dining options along Route 150 and are minutes from Raintree Lake. Units feature fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Residents also have access to an on-site gym and clubhouse.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
10 Units Available
Grandview
Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue, Grandview, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
705 sqft
Affordable luxury living in Grandview! Our community offers renovated apartment homes with brand new fully-equipped kitchens, quartz countertops, all new LVT flooring, resort-style bathrooms, all new light fixtures & more! Our new fitness center
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
16037 Meadow Lane
16037 Meadow Lane, Johnson County, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3864 sqft
Stunning home among the woods on a beautiful cul-de-sac, in the highly sought after River Ridge Farms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grandview
8013 E 133rd St.
8013 East 133rd Street, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1056 sqft
8013 E 133rd St. Available 07/14/20 COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm in Kansas City, MO - Beautiful completely updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grandview
6226 E. 129th St.
6226 East 129th Street, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1400 sqft
Newly updated town home in Greenfield Village complex - This unit has been recently updated! There is new tile with hardwood design throughout the bedrooms, living & dining rooms.
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Grandview
13520 Spruce Street
13520 Spruce Street, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1332 sqft
**We are unable to accept Section 8 Vouchers at this time.** Spacious remodeled property with hardwood floors throughout. Subway tile and granite countertops in kitchen. TONS of natural light.
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Grandview
13520 Lowell Avenue
13520 Lowell Avenue, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1151 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Grandview
7504 East 132nd Terrace
7504 East 132nd Terrace, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
960 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
