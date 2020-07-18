Lovely 3 bedroom/2.5 bath ranch conveniently located west of 270 and south of 64. Tasteful colors. Kitchen boast stainless steel appliances and ceramic backslash. Main floor full bath has been updated with ceramic tile and tub surround. Fabulous rec room in lower level with custom wet bar and a full bath. Walk out lower level to patio. Located in Parkway West high school district.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1203 Rivoli Drive have any available units?
1203 Rivoli Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manchester, MO.
What amenities does 1203 Rivoli Drive have?
Some of 1203 Rivoli Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 Rivoli Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1203 Rivoli Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.