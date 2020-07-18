All apartments in Manchester
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

1203 Rivoli Drive

1203 Rivoli Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1203 Rivoli Drive, Manchester, MO 63011

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
Lovely 3 bedroom/2.5 bath ranch conveniently located west of 270 and south of 64. Tasteful colors. Kitchen boast stainless steel appliances and ceramic backslash. Main floor full bath has been updated with ceramic tile and tub surround. Fabulous rec room in lower level with custom wet bar and a full bath. Walk out lower level to patio. Located in Parkway West high school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 Rivoli Drive have any available units?
1203 Rivoli Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manchester, MO.
What amenities does 1203 Rivoli Drive have?
Some of 1203 Rivoli Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 Rivoli Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1203 Rivoli Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 Rivoli Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1203 Rivoli Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manchester.
Does 1203 Rivoli Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1203 Rivoli Drive offers parking.
Does 1203 Rivoli Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 Rivoli Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 Rivoli Drive have a pool?
No, 1203 Rivoli Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1203 Rivoli Drive have accessible units?
No, 1203 Rivoli Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 Rivoli Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1203 Rivoli Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1203 Rivoli Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1203 Rivoli Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
