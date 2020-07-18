1203 Rivoli Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Lovely 3 bedroom/2.5 bath ranch conveniently located west of 270 and south of 64. Tasteful colors. Kitchen boast stainless steel appliances and ceramic backslash. Main floor full bath has been updated with ceramic tile and tub surround. Fabulous rec room in lower level with custom wet bar and a full bath. Walk out lower level to patio. Located in Parkway West high school district.