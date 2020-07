Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful split-level home just east of Todd George Parkway.



Flat-top electric stove and microwave are included in the spacious kitchen, with island for extra prep space! Designer paint colors throughout.



Large deck overlooks fully fenced back yard.



This is a pet friendly home, please inquire regarding pet fees and policy.



Click the link on this page to schedule a showing, or call us at 913-583-1515 with any questions!