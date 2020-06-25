All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 307 NE Orchard St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
307 NE Orchard St
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

307 NE Orchard St

307 NE Orchard St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Donwtown Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

307 NE Orchard St, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Donwtown Lee's Summit

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful Ranch Home in Lee's Summit - This Beautiful 3 Bedroom/1Bath home is Crisp and Clean. New paint throughout and amazing hardwood floors. Kitchen has been updated with new appliances. Eat in Kitchen that goes out to the patio and large backyard. Full basement with lots of storage. Washer & Dryer included!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.??

Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringingclean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them. Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!?Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4891142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 NE Orchard St have any available units?
307 NE Orchard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 307 NE Orchard St have?
Some of 307 NE Orchard St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 NE Orchard St currently offering any rent specials?
307 NE Orchard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 NE Orchard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 NE Orchard St is pet friendly.
Does 307 NE Orchard St offer parking?
No, 307 NE Orchard St does not offer parking.
Does 307 NE Orchard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 NE Orchard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 NE Orchard St have a pool?
No, 307 NE Orchard St does not have a pool.
Does 307 NE Orchard St have accessible units?
No, 307 NE Orchard St does not have accessible units.
Does 307 NE Orchard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 NE Orchard St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 307 NE Orchard St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 307 NE Orchard St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Maple Estates North
920 Northeast Ridgeview Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City