227 Southeast Florence Avenue

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage internet access

To schedule a showing of this property call (816) 323-0399.



Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of pay check stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.



Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with a 1 car garage. Roomy open layout with new carpet and fresh paint, walk in closets, vaulted ceilings in bedrooms, private patio with beautiful landscaping, no basement, very spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space which comes equipped with stove, fridge, dishwasher, Lee's Summit school district. includes washer and dryer hook ups.

You also have access to the community pool.



Minimum one year lease. Security Deposit is equal to one months rent and will hold the property up to fourteen days.



Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. This unit is all electric so call only KCPL and LS water for a utility estimate. Landlord responsible for mowing grass.



Non-refundable pet fee required for any pet 350.00.



To apply www.bluebroncollc.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1099, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1099, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

