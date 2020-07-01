All apartments in Lee's Summit
227 Southeast Florence Avenue

227 Southeast Florence Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

227 Southeast Florence Avenue, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Donwtown Lee's Summit

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
To schedule a showing of this property call (816) 323-0399. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.

Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of pay check stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with a 1 car garage. Roomy open layout with new carpet and fresh paint, walk in closets, vaulted ceilings in bedrooms, private patio with beautiful landscaping, no basement, very spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space which comes equipped with stove, fridge, dishwasher, Lee's Summit school district. includes washer and dryer hook ups.
You also have access to the community pool.

We are an Internet friendly company and make it easier for you to pay your rent. You can pay online and submit maintenance work orders online as well!

Minimum one year lease. Security Deposit is equal to one months rent and will hold the property up to fourteen days.

Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. This unit is all electric so call only KCPL and LS water for a utility estimate. Landlord responsible for mowing grass.

Non-refundable pet fee required for any pet 350.00.

To apply www.bluebroncollc.com

Blue Bronco, LLC is not responsible for third-party sites and their content. The third-party sites are not controlled by Blue Bronco, LLC. Accordingly, Blue Bronco, LLC. makes no warranties or representations regarding such third-parties site that information and content is up to date and accurate. For most recent updates refer to bluebroncollc.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1099, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1099, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Southeast Florence Avenue have any available units?
227 Southeast Florence Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 227 Southeast Florence Avenue have?
Some of 227 Southeast Florence Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Southeast Florence Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
227 Southeast Florence Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Southeast Florence Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 Southeast Florence Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 227 Southeast Florence Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 227 Southeast Florence Avenue offers parking.
Does 227 Southeast Florence Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Southeast Florence Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Southeast Florence Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 227 Southeast Florence Avenue has a pool.
Does 227 Southeast Florence Avenue have accessible units?
No, 227 Southeast Florence Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Southeast Florence Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 Southeast Florence Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Southeast Florence Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 Southeast Florence Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

