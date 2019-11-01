All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:44 PM

1825 Northeast Bren Mar Road

1825 Northeast Bren Mar Road · (816) 788-6650
Location

1825 Northeast Bren Mar Road, Lee's Summit, MO 64086
North Prairie Lee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Just Remodeled!! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath has been updated from the top down. New Electric HVAC & Heat Pump, duct work, plumbing lines and fixtures. You have to see the beautiful floor to ceiling brick fireplace. The open Living room leads to a large Kitchen with tons of Granite counter space, lots of cabinets for storage and stainless steel appliances. This home features hardwood floors and tile throughout. All bedrooms are generously sized. And did I mention, NO stairs. All the living space is on one level. This home is on a large oversized lot (.83 of an acre) in a quiet neighborhood. Trees give the home a private feel. However, it's located close to highway access and retail shopping/restaurants for convenience.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 3/25/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 Northeast Bren Mar Road have any available units?
1825 Northeast Bren Mar Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1825 Northeast Bren Mar Road have?
Some of 1825 Northeast Bren Mar Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 Northeast Bren Mar Road currently offering any rent specials?
1825 Northeast Bren Mar Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 Northeast Bren Mar Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1825 Northeast Bren Mar Road is pet friendly.
Does 1825 Northeast Bren Mar Road offer parking?
No, 1825 Northeast Bren Mar Road does not offer parking.
Does 1825 Northeast Bren Mar Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1825 Northeast Bren Mar Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 Northeast Bren Mar Road have a pool?
No, 1825 Northeast Bren Mar Road does not have a pool.
Does 1825 Northeast Bren Mar Road have accessible units?
No, 1825 Northeast Bren Mar Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 Northeast Bren Mar Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1825 Northeast Bren Mar Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1825 Northeast Bren Mar Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1825 Northeast Bren Mar Road has units with air conditioning.
