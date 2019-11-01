1825 Northeast Bren Mar Road

Amenities

Just Remodeled!! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath has been updated from the top down. New Electric HVAC & Heat Pump, duct work, plumbing lines and fixtures. You have to see the beautiful floor to ceiling brick fireplace. The open Living room leads to a large Kitchen with tons of Granite counter space, lots of cabinets for storage and stainless steel appliances. This home features hardwood floors and tile throughout. All bedrooms are generously sized. And did I mention, NO stairs. All the living space is on one level. This home is on a large oversized lot (.83 of an acre) in a quiet neighborhood. Trees give the home a private feel. However, it's located close to highway access and retail shopping/restaurants for convenience.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 3/25/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.